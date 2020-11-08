Much like the main Call of Duty series, the meta in COD Mobile is constantly shifting as new seasons arrive.

The COD Mobile Battle Royale mode can be a hectic experience in Season 11. It is crucial to know what the best weapons for the mode are. That is the number one way to ensure a victory over the other players dropping into the map. Weapons can be found as floor loot and from crates in the BR mode of COD Mobile. As well, players can obtain their custom loadouts, much like in COD: Warzone, from Airdrops.

Best weapons for COD Mobile Battle Royale in Season 11

Fennec

The Fennec is arguably the best SMG in all of COD Mobile. It doesn't matter if its regular multiplayer or the Battle Royale mode, the Fennec does the job. First and foremost, the weapon does insane damage. Pair that with a fast rate of fire and this gun can win just about any close to medium range fight.

Kilo Bolt-Action Rifle

The Kilo Bolt-Action Rifle is one of the top sniper rifles in COD Mobile. It may not be considered the best in any specific category, but all of its stats are very good. It can deal solid damage while delivering strong accuracy and mobility. On top of that, it can take out players from any range and is the first COD Mobile sniper that allows use of the ironsights.

Chopper

The best LMG available for COD Mobile Battle Royale in Season 11 is the Chopper. It is one of the overall better guns in the entire game. In fact, a lot of professional players prefer to use this gun when opting for an LMG. It has a high rate of fire, can be upgraded to deal damage at any range, and does incredible amounts of base damage.

DR-H

When the DR-H was introduced into COD Mobile, it quickly became one of the most used weapons. This assault rifle is unrivaled in many areas. This is one of very few rifles that can handle a close range fight without much trouble. It has a good rate of fire and a weapon specific mag known as the 25 Round OTM Mag. This magazine attachment boosts the damage of the DR-H, making it even more powerful.

Disclaimer: This article is the opinion of the writer and may not reflect the opinions of others regarding the best weapons for Battle Royale in COD Mobile Season 11.