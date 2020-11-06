What are the best Operator Skills in COD Mobile Season 11?

Operator Skills are an important aspect of COD Mobile, and these are arguably the best ones around.

COD Mobile is in the middle of Season 11 - it's first anniversary celebration, and it has consisted of many changes, for better and for worse, especially on the Operator Skills side of things.

Each season tends to bring in new content, whether it is a game mode, maps, Operators, or Operator Skills. Tweaks get made to existing Operator Skills as the meta of the game changes. Therefore, the best Operator Skills in Season 11 could be vastly different from the best ones from Season 1, or even Season 10.

Each one is unique, but as of the current COD Mobile season, the best Operator Skills are Annihilator, Transform Shield, and Purifier.

Breaking down what are possibly the best Operator Skills in COD Mobile

Annihilator

(Image Credit: Activision)

COD Mobile's Annihilator is just plain deadly. The revolver comes with its own version of aim bot and can one shot kill anybody. This can happen at any range, too. The high penetration power of the weapon even allows one hit eliminations through cover. The Annihilator also does an insane amount of damage to Scorestreaks, taking down a VTOL in just three shots.

Like most Operator Skills, it can be found in airdrops during the Battle Royale mode. The big difference between Multiplayer and Battle Royale is that the Annihilator does a bit less damage, in exchange for reserve ammunition. Some players may need a couple of shots to take them out.

Advertisement

Transform Shield

(Image Credit: Activision)

As of Season 11, the Transform Shield in COD Mobile no longer releases a flash effect once it is deployed in Multiplayer. That change did not take place in the Battle Royale mode. That is the only major change. Everything else about it works the same.

Upon getting placed, the Transform Shield immediately blocks all sorts of bullets that get shot its way. Moreover, enemies that get a bit too close will feel the burn. Flames emit from the shield, and deliver a slow, damaging burn effect. In the COD Mobile's Battle Royale, it comes as the main ability of the Defender Class.

Purifier

Advertisement

(Image Credit: Activision)

Video game flamethrowers are always a blast, and the Purifier in COD Mobile is no different. This weapon shoots out a stream of fire that slowly burns any enemy it comes into contact with. The burn itself isn't enough to finish off an enemy however, which means that the weapon needs to be continuously fired at opponents to net the kill.

The closer the Purifier user is to the opposing player, the more effective the Operator Skill is. Season 11 of COD Mobile is this weapon's first in the Battle Royale mode. It is found as a Legendary Weapon in airdrops, and can be reloaded. The only drawback is the frustrating five second reload time.