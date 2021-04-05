COD Mobile Season 2: How to complete "Pyrotechnics" Seasonal Event

COD Mobile Season 2 is going to end in less than two weeks now. Players are grinding hard to get rewards from time-limited events. Many events feature rare weapon skins up for grabs, which might soon become unavailable.

Players can get one such skin for Chopper through the seasonal event "Pyrotechnics." Weapon XP cards and credits can also be claimed after the completion of successive tasks.

How to complete "Pyrotechnics" in COD Mobile

Chopper - Imprint (Image via Activision)

"Pyrotechnics" features missions related to Scorestreaks and Tactical equipment available on COD Mobile. The scorestreaks required to complete tasks are either freely available or can be unlocked for free in the game. Players should follow the following steps:

Step 1. Open COD Mobile.

Step 2. Click on the "Events" icon and select the "Seasonal" section where players can see the ongoing Seasonal Events.

Step 3. Tap on "Pyrotechnics" so that players can have a look at the tasks featured in the said Seasonal Event.

Step 4. "Pyrotechnics" features a total of five tasks. Each task will serve as a stage. Players need to complete these tasks in succession.

"Pyrotechnics" feature Scorestreak related tasks (Image via Activision)

Here is the list of tasks and respective rewards:

#1. Use Scorestreaks five times in MP Matches.

Pyrotechnics - First task (Image via Activision)

Rewards:

200 Credits to buy stuff at the Credit Store.

1000 Battle Pass XP for progressing in Battle Pass tiers.

#2. Kill 15 enemies with Scorestreaks in MP Matches.

Pyrotechnics - Second task (Image via Activision)

Rewards:

MW11 - Ripped Camo, skin for Weapon.

2000 Battle Pass XP for progressing in Battle Pass tiers.

#3. Kill 15 Enemies with Hunter Killer Drone in MP Matches.

Pyrotechnics - Third task (Image via Activision)

Rewards:

10 Weapon XP Cards used for elevating the XP for weapons.

3000 Battle Pass XP for progressing in Battle Pass tiers.

#4. Use Napalm Scorestreak five times in MP Matches

Pyrotechnics - Fourth task (Image via Activision)

Rewards:

Save Us, in-game Spray pattern

5000 Battle Pass XP for progressing in Battle Pass tiers

#5. Break enemy Scorestreaks with EMP Tactical Grenade in MP Matches three times.

Pyrotechnics - Fifth task (Image via Activision)

Rewards:

Chopper - Imprint, Skin for the Weapon.

6000 Battle Pass XP for progressing in Battle Pass tiers

