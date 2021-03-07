COD Mobile Season 2 introduces Napalm Scorestreak from Modern Warfare

The excitement regarding COD Mobile Season 2 is growing day by day. It is gathering a lot of steam as the release date comes closer.

COD Mobile Season 2 is expected to be available on 11 March 2021. The developers have confirmed that it is coming next week but are yet to confirm the exact date.

In the meantime, the developers have announced another exciting update about the new season. Napalm Scorestreak is ready to make its debut in COD Mobile Season 2.

Everything about Napalm Scorestreak in COD Mobile Season 2:

Napalm Scorestrek was previously used in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare and Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War. Now it is going to make its debut on the mobile platform as well.

What is Napalm Scorestreak?

Napalm Scorestreak is an airstrike-based killstreak reward. It is a 5-killstreak (4 with Hardline) air-strike type reward. When a player launches this towards a target, it flies in a straight line, dropping canisters of Napalm in its path to the target, killing any and all opposition in its present.

How much powerful it is?

Napalm strikes are more useful in smaller maps or smaller areas. A well placed Napalm Strike can easily delete the entire opposing team as splash damage and flames can kill and bar opposing players in its path from advancement, but this can pose a risk to the operator's life too.

How it will be used in COD Mobile Season 2?

It is surely going to be one of the most exciting new features in COD Mobile Season 2. For COD Mobile, it will work almost the same way as Call Of Duty: Modern Warfare or Call Of Duty: Black Ops Cold War.

The Scorestreak will call a plane that drops napalm on the battlefield when it is activated. It will burn the enemies caught within the blast radius. It will probably work as a combination of the Molotov Cocktail and Cluster Strike.

The developers have already announced some other additions from Call of Duty: Modern Warfare. By adding these features, the developers are trying their best to provide COD Mobile players with a taste of the historical Call of Duty: Modern Warfare.

