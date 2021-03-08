Create
COD Mobile Season 2: New Tank Battle game mode, weapon, scorestreak, and more announced

Details about COD Mobile Season 2 (Image via Activision)
Rishab Chakladar
ANALYST
Modified 33 min ago
Feature
The excitement regarding COD Mobile Season 2 is increasing by the day among gamers eager to play the game's new version.

To increase the hype, the developers are announcing many updates about the new season of COD Mobile. As the release date approaches, players' excitement is also peaking.

New announcement regarding COD Mobile Season 2

The new season is releasing next week, but the developers are yet to confirm the exact date.

However, some exciting new features are coming.

#1 - Mode

Players will get a brand new mode in COD Mobile Season 2: Tank Battle.

The developers announced this mode yesterday on Twitter.

#2 - Weapon

A Russian rifle, AS VAL, and a Marksman Rifle, SP-R208, will make their debut in COD Mobile Season 2. These guns were previously introduced in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare.

Gamers can obtain the AS VAL for free in the Season 2 Battle Pass.

#3 - Scorestreak

The developers announced another exciting update about the new season on March 6th. Napalm Scorestreak is ready to make its debut in COD Mobile Season 2.

It was also previously used in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare and Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War.

#4 - Maps

There will be four new maps in the new season. Shoot House and Shipment, from Modern Warfare, are set for their debuts, along with Satellite from Black Ops Cold War and the new map, Oasis, in COD Mobile Season 2.

The developers have already uploaded teasers for both Shoot House and Shipment on Twitter.

#5 - Character

Simon "Ghost" Riley, from COD Modern Warfare, is going to arrive in COD Mobile Season 2. He is voiced by Jeff Leach for the new season.

With all these new additions, the developers are trying to give players more excitement and opportunities. They will also get a taste of the historical Call of Duty: Modern Warfare while playing the latest season.

Published 08 Mar 2021, 12:02 IST
COD Mobile
