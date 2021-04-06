COD Mobile Season 2: Top 5 Assault Rifles to use in Ranked Multiplayer

One thing that separates COD Mobile from all other mobile games is its wide range of weapons.

Moreover, frequent changes and updates to the game make it more interesting as players have lots to explore. The developers are always trying their best to keep the game fresh for COD Mobile lovers.

With the addition of new weapons, the game has become a lot more interesting in COD Mobile Season 2. There are different types of weapons in the game and the Assault Rifle is one of them.

Best Assault Rifles in COD Mobile Season 2

With every new update, players will be able to witness meta-changes in the game. Some weapons become a lot more reliable to the players where some lose their popularity.

Here are the best 5 Assault Rifles for COD Mobile Season 2:

#1 - Type 25

Type 25

Damage: 39

Advertisement

Fire Rate: 79

Range: 48

One of the best assault rifles in the game currently. High damage and high fire rate from this gun can be beneficial in close combat situations in COD Mobile.

However, for higher recoil, it is sometimes very tough to control.

#2 - AK-47

AK-47

Damage: 48

Fire Rate: 55

Range: 58

The AK-47 is one of the most valuable guns for close combat in COD Mobile, even though the fire rate of this gun is comparatively lower than the other Assault Rifles. However, high damage per bullet makes this much more reliable on the battlefield. Players must also note that the recoil of this gun is very high.

#3 - HVK-30

HVK-30

Advertisement

Damage: 35

Fire Rate: 71

Range: 62

The HVK-30 is one of the most popular Assault Rifles in the game. It has a very high fire rate, which is highly useful in close combat. Players can surely definitely use it for the ranked multiplayer mode in COD Mobile.

#4 - AS VAL

AS-VAL

Damage: 43

Fire Rate: 80

Range: 45

One of the newly added weapons in COD Mobile Season 2, this gun has already become one of the favorite weapons for .

This gun has a high fire rate with a high amount of damage. Though the bullet speed is slower than the other ARs. It is much more useful for the long-range.

#5 - AK-117

AK-117

Damage: 38

Fire Rate: 77

Advertisement

Range: 52

The AK-117 is arguably the best assault rifle in COD Mobile. With a high fire rate and significant damage, it can take down the enemies quickly.

For its higher recoil is much more preferable for close and medium-range only.