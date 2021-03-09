COD Mobile Season 2 will introduce Modern Warfare Operator Alex, voiced by Chad Collins

COD Mobile Season 2 is dropping next week. The new season will see the developers connect Call of Duty gamers with the historical Modern Warfare. For this, they are adding multiple features from the PC game.

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare Operator Alex, voiced by Chad Collins, is ready to debut in COD Mobile Season 2.

🤝🏻💥 Alex joins the fight!



🆕 Alex from #CallofDuty Modern Warfare (2019) voiced by Chad Collins is coming to #CODMobile and will be a part of the Season 2 Battle Pass, launching this week! pic.twitter.com/qNi7jXaFTD — Call of Duty: Mobile (@PlayCODMobile) March 9, 2021

Modern Warfare Operator Alex is coming in COD Mobile Season 2

Alex is an Operative character from Call of Duty: Modern Warfare. He was first introduced in 2019, working at the CIA's Special Activities Division that was embedded with the Urzikstani Liberation Force.

Early life of Alex

Alex served in the Delta Force at the early stage of his career before surrendering his former rank and joining the special ops military service to the Special Activities Division of the CIA in 2013.

Alex in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare

Alex was then sent on a mission to Verdansk, Kastovia, on October 24th, 2019. There was tasked with securing and retrieving a shipment of chlorine gas from a depot belonging to Russian General Roman Barkov before it could be delivered in Urzikstan. The mission, however, was a fail.

Advertisement

On October 26th, Alex was sent to the Urzikstan city of Aqtabi. He was asked to find and secure the stolen Russian gas with help from the Urzikstan Liberation Force. This is where he met the Militia leader, Farah Karim.

After meeting Farah, both started working together on the mission. On November 3rd, they succeeded in their mission. But unfortunately, Alex lost his left leg and had to get a prosthetic.

Alex then went into hiding for five months before answering the call of duty in early 2020. He is now a part of the Warcom unit of the Coalition, assisting Lieutenant Simon "Ghost" Riley.

Here is the full story of Alex.

What can fans expect?

Apart from Alex's debut in COD Mobile Season 2, fans can also expect to see his partner from Call of Duty: Modern Warfare, Farah, in COD Mobile in the near future.