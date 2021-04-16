COD Mobile Season 3 leaks: Every upcoming Legendary Lucky Draw in Tokyo Escape

COD Mobile Season 3 is coming this week. Fans are eagerly waiting to get their hands-on with the new season.

Activision never fails to match the expectations of its gamers. With every new update, there is something surprising. The developers have revealed details about the new season. With new maps, game modes, and weapons, it will be a much more interesting new season.

Also, players are eagerly waiting for some new rewards in-game. Yesterday, Call Of Duty: Mobile Leaks & News leaked some of the details about the COD Mobile Season 3: Tokyo Escape lucky draws.

Season 3 Lucky Draws 😍😍😍 pic.twitter.com/C6AvrQkDkQ — Call Of Duty: Mobile Leaks & News (@PlayCODNews) April 15, 2021

COD Mobile Season 3 Lucky Draws:

There are a lot of new skins and outfits waiting for the players in COD Mobile Season 3. However, there is currently no official confirmation.

Here are some of the leaked lucky draw items for the new season of COD Mobile.

#1 - First Lucky draw:

Sentinel Recon - Shogun:

Sentinel Recon - Shogun[ Image Via MURDABLAST YT and Squally]

Players will get the Sentinel Recon Shogun dressed up in a Samurai outfit.

AK-47 - Kuromaku:

AK-47 - Kuromaku[ Image Via MURDABLAST YT and Squally]

A new legendary skin of AK-47 will be available in the lucky draw. The blossom of flowers with a killing effect makes this gun much more fun to play with.

Porcelain Yakuza:

The same legendary skin of AK-47. But this time, it is used in the Hachi, .50 GS, and HBRa3.

Porcelain Yakuza HBRa3[ Image Via MURDABLAST YT and Squally]

It is also used in the Frag Grenades, Parachute, and other items.

#2 - Second Lucky Draw:

Sentinel Recon - Shogun:

Sentinel Recon - Shogun Primal Outfit[ Image Via MURDABLAST YT and Squally]

Another Sentinel Recon item. But this time in a primal outfit.

It is a new skin for Chopper, MW11, and Parachute. However, it is pretty plain compared to the other weapon skins.

DR-H - Wicked Claw:

The legendary DR-H skin was out of the game a few seasons ago. But it is back again in COD Mobile Season 3.

#3 - Third Lucky Draw:

Scarlett Rhodes - Cutthroat:

Scarlett Rhodes - Cutthroat[ Image Via MURDABLAST YT and Squally]

This is a nice-looking Scarlett Rhodes skin. Here, she looks pretty cool with swords on the back in this item.

Arctic .50 - Foxfire:

First-ever Arctic .50 legendary skin. It looks pretty awesome.

Guardian Spirit:

Players will have some Guardian Spirit skins as well.

#4 - Fourth Lucky Draw:

Mace Final Guard:

Players will have the legendary Mace Final Guard skin in this lucky draw. It will be quite a bulky-looking legendary soldier outfit for sure.

Metallurgy Skins:

Players will get Metallurgy skins in this lucky draw. The shiny red aspects of the skin make it excellent.

#5 - Fifth Lucky Draw:

High Priest of Chaos:

Players will get the Priest of Chaos in default uniform. Priest of Chaos is a unique soldier from Call of Duty: Black Ops. He is going to debut in COD Mobile.

High Priest of Chaos[ Image Via MURDABLAST YT and Squally]

PP19 Bizon Invocation:

PP19 Bizon Invocation[ Image Via MURDABLAST YT and Squally]

Activision has already confirmed the addition of PP-19 Bizon in the new season of COD Mobile. In the lucky draw, the players will get the legendary Invocation skin of PP-19 Bizon.

