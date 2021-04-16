COD Mobile Season 3: Everything revealed about the new BR Spotter class

COD Mobile Season 3 is going to drop in the next few days. Activision has already revealed all the upcoming features with details in the patch notes.

Just like every other time, the developers are bringing a lot of new aspects to the game. With new maps, game modes, and weapons, it will be much more interesting in the new season.

However, to enhance the game's strategic part, Activision will introduce a new class in COD Mobile Season 3. The Spotter Class is coming to COD Mobile in the new season.

Activision has already confirmed this with a teaser on their Twitter handle. The first line of the tweet read:

"Call in some offensive air support!"

✈💥 Call in some offensive air support!



🆕 New Battle Royale class, Spotter is coming to #CODMobile in the next season!



🌸 Season 3: Tokyo Escape, launching on 4/16 at 5PM PT! pic.twitter.com/zOuNIZ4hFi — Call of Duty: Mobile (@PlayCODMobile) April 15, 2021

Everything about Spotter Class in COD Mobile: Tokyo Escape

The Spotter Class plays an essential support role in any Battle Royale match. It has two different abilities: Cluster Strike and Fly Swatter.

The former launches a cluster airstrike in a designated area, while Fly Swatter shows nearby winged enemies and increases the reload speed of the Rocket Launcher.

Spotter Class in COD Mobile

Previously, it was used in Call of Duty: Warzone. With this class, players need to laser a target. It will get destroyed seconds later by hellfire, making this a helpful way to weed out hidden enemies.

Famous COD Mobile YouTuber ParkerTheSlayer recently reacted to the new Spotter Class, saying:

"Oh, wow! The amount of damage! This is going to be so much fun. I'm so looking forward to this. I believe this class is gonna be one of the better classes being introduced into this game."

It is expected that the Spotter Class will be available to players via 'Seasonal Events' in COD Mobile Season 3. There will be some missions to complete to claim this class.

The new season is dropping on April 17th, so players should start getting ready for these new events.