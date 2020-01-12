COD Mobile Season 3: Top 3 upcoming features in Call of Duty Mobile' battle royale mode

COD Mobile Battle Royale

Call of Duty Mobile is coming close to receiving its next major update and the much-awaited Season 3. A bunch of battle pass rewards leaks is already out, and some data miners have also uncovered the release date of the next major update. Apart from this, the version and size of the upcoming COD Mobile update have also been reported.

According to a recent leak, TiMi Studios, the developers of COD Mobile, are going to bring significant changes to the Battle Royale mode. These enhancements will be made in the global servers along with the next patch update. Moreover, most of the amendments are picked from the Windows version of Call of Duty.

Here are the Top 3 features that will be introduced in Battle Royale mode of Call of Duty Mobile.

#1 New Secret Map

While testing the beta version of COD Mobile, a secret map has been spotted on the battleground. The appearance of the map is similar to the blueprint of the room plan, and it can be found lying on the table. According to the source, the location of this map is near to the center of the map, between the snow mountains.

Secret Map

#2 Two-Wheeler Bike

Since the release of COD Mobile, a lot of players were requesting for a two-wheeled vehicle in the battle royale mode. Prioritizing the feedback of players, the developers are finally going to introduce a bike in the next major update. However, the full stats of the vehicle are yet to be revealed. Here's a glimpse at the new bike:

Bike

#3 Blackhole

Blackhole is another unique feature that is going to arrive in the Call of Duty Mobile servers. While landing near the "Crash" spot, players can spot this new black hole in the sky. As the countdown starts, it will gradually grow and acquire a small part of the air. However, the purpose behind its initiation is still a mystery.

Black Hole

All the above information is gathered from the Anonymus YT YouTube channel. According to the leaks, the developers of COD Mobile will roll out an update on the 17th of January, and the Season 3 battle pass will release on 20 January 2020.