COD Mobile: Best SVD loadout in Season 10

COD Mobile has released three new weapons in Season 10, and one of which is the SVD sniper rifle. SVD is Dragonauv from the previous Call of Duty titles, but for some reason, the names of the weapons are always tweaked in COD Mobile.

Players can unlock this sniper rifle for free from the Battle Pass by reaching Tier 21 of the Season 10 Battle Pass. Premium Battle Pass owners can also unlock an epic blueprint for the SVD in Tier 50 of the Battle Pass.

SVD is a semi-automatic sniper rifle and players will find some similarities with the Arctic .50. It can be spammed and its upper body shots are mostly single shot kills. However, players will have to take multiple chances for the hit marker to land, as the weapon can be inaccurate at times. COD Mobile players can play aggressive with it, with high mobility and a quick ADS build.

SVD in Season 10 of COD Mobile: An overview

The SVD or Dragonauv in COD Mobile Season 10 is an aggressive sniper rifle that is semi-automatic and can be dangerous as it offers high mobility options. Players can simply run around with the SVD and kill enemies from close range by quickly scoping with the fast ADS. It can kill with a single shot to the head or two shots to the body.

The weapon has a significant skill gap, which means players will have to practice with it first to become good at using the SVD in ranked matches successfully. However, that is the same for most sniper rifles in COD Mobile.

The worst part about SVD is the default scope, which blocks out the total peripheral view. This makes it difficult for players to spot enemies outside of the crosshairs and scope.

Best gunsmith loadout for the SVD in Season 10

The loadout given below will focus on buffing the accuracy and control of the weapon so that players can hit shots even while flinching. Furthermore, the ADS time and ADS movement speed of the weapon is also increased significantly, which will help COD Mobile players to flick opponents with ease.

The default scope is a bit of a letdown, so a 4x scope is added to this build with a customized reticle. However, players can stick to the default if they prefer it.

Barrel- RTC 510mm Light

Optic- 4x Tactical Scope

Stock- RTC Steady Stock

Laser- OWC Laser Tactical

Ammunition- 15 Round Extended Magazine

Note: The article reflects the views of the writer.

