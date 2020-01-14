COD Mobile: Top 3 major changes coming to next Call of Duty Mobile's Season 3 update

Call of Duty Mobile

As the days go by, the anticipation of Call of Duty Mobile is increasing every day. The much-awaited Season 3 update of COD Mobile will take some more days before it hits the global server. Before the next major update of COD Mobile goes live, Garena teased some of the major changes coming in the next patch update. Here's the list of three crucial amendments in Call of Duty Mobile forthcoming update:

Call of Duty Mobile: Season 3 Major Changes

#1 Battle Pass Rewards Limit

Battle Pass

As the update will go live, the Battle Pass rewards level will be reduced to 50. Till now, the battle pass was featuring a total of 100 levels, but in the future update, players can only complete missions till the 50th level.

Moreover, players can also hope for multiple rewards on each level. Garena COD Mobile stated that:

Battle Pass max rewards tier will be reduced to 50 and not 100! More value for the same price

#2 Battle Royale Additions

Battle Royale

Since the release of COD Mobile, Battle Royale mode received a lot of significant enhancements in the previous updates. In the Season 3 update, again a bunch of additions have been made in Battle Royale Mode which includes a new secret map, two-wheeler bike and much more.

#3 New Items in Credit Store

Credit Store update

Along with the Season 3 update, a bunch of new items will also arrive in the credit store. According to the officials, ICR-1 (default skin), Trickster & more will be sold in the Credits store. However, these items cannot be purchased through CP (Credit Points). Players need to spend some bucks to buy some newly added items.

The release date of Season 3 Battle Pass update is still unknown, but according to the leaks, the update will arrive on 17th of January.