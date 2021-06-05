COD Mobile: Top 5 Marksman Rifle loadouts in Season 4

COD Mobile sent out a huge weapon balance update with the launch of Season 4. The update saw snipers in the game getting nerfed after what seemed like an eternity.

Snipers in COD Mobile were really overpowered and players who did not use them were usually irritated by players sitting at the edges of the map and picking up easy kills.

However, with the new SMG meta, things have changed in COD Mobile. Players are comfortably facing snipers, and even killing them from range, thanks to the insane accuracy of the QXR or the PP19 Bizon.

The sniper nerf has seen the rise of marksman rifles in the game. In the past two seasons, COD Mobile has introduced two marksman rifles back to back. These weapons are more handy now, offering a good replacement for snipers in the inventory.

Here is a list of the best marksman rifle loadouts that players can use on COD Mobile if they miss snipers.

Best SP-R 208, Kilo-Bolt Action, and MK2 Carbine loadouts to try in COD Mobile

#1- SP-R 208 Loadout 1

SP-R 208

This loadout will rock the six times scope on it, making it reminiscent of a sniper. The scope will make the build slow, but it is meant to be played passively. Marksman rifles have better mobility than snipers, but this build allows players to sit back and enjoy accurate headshots.

Barrel- RTC Light Barrel

Optic- 6X Tactical Scope 3

Stock- RTC Steady Stock

Ammunition- .300 5 Round Reload

Bolt- Light Bolt

#2- SP-R 208 Loadout 2

This loadout is a high mobility and high accuracy build that players can abuse by running around the map and killing people with a single shot. Damage output with marksman rifles is lower than snipers, and without the scope, the accuracy will take a hit as well. Therefore, players need to practice with this build a lot before jumping into sweaty ranked matches.

Barrel- RTC Light Barrel

Stock- RTC Steady Stock

Laser- OWC Laser Tactical

Ammunition- .300 5 Round Reload

Bolt- Light Bolt

#3- Kilo Bolt Action Loadout

Kilo Bolt Action

The first marksman rifle in COD Mobile still stands out. This is a standard Kilo build that will provide a good range and damage output. Accuracy is not the greatest, and therefore, players will need to practice enough to land all upper body shots. The downside is that there will be a lot of hitmarkers with this loadout in COD Mobile.

Muzzle- OWC Light Suppressor

Barrel- MIP Extended Light Barrel

Stock- YKM Combat Stock

Laser- OWC Laser Tactical

Rear Grip- Stippled Grip Tape

#4- MK2 Loadout 1

MK2

The last two loadouts use the latest marksman rifle added to be the game, the MK2. It is a slow rifle, but performs like a beast with the right build. The iron sights on the MK2 are not the greatest, and players might prefer a red dot on it. The first is a high mobility build, which will cause a dip in accuracy. However, it will be better for fights in shorter ranges, making every shot lethal.

Barrel- 18.0 Sport Barrel

Optic- Red Dot Sight 1

Stock- MIP Sport Stock

Laser- OWC Laser Tactical

Rear Grip- Stippled Grip Tape

#5- MK2 Loadout 2

This one will just change out the Stippled Grip Tape with the Granulated Grip and keep the Laser on for added accuracy. Accuracy will be affected and players might experience a lot of hit flinch.

Barrel- 18.0 Sport Barrel

Optic- Red Dot Sight 1

Stock- MIP Sport Stock

Laser- OWC Laser Tactical

Rear Grip- Granulated Grip Tape

