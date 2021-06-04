COD Mobile: Top 5 Legendary guns to watch out in Season 4

COD Mobile Season 4: Spurned and Burned is live now. After a grueling Season 3 and a reasonable AR meta, COD Mobile changed the weapon balancing for almost all weapons in the game.

The community was relieved to learn that snipers were getting nerfed this season. Multiplayers have been filled with snipers eliminating enemies in one shot in all ranges for over a year.

However, the balance changes in COD Mobile have turned the meta upside down. Players who played with ASM10s, Dr-Hs and FR556s, soon figured out that these guns are not keeping up the pace anymore. Mobility in all ARs has been nerfed, rendering a slow build with any number of tweaks in the Gunsmith.

Behold the SMG meta in COD Mobile

The SMG meta is back, and only three SMGs are currently cutting the top weapons in COD Mobile. The QXR and the PP19 Bizon are the two weapons competing for the top spot. Both are equally good in the middle and close ranges.

The next gun in the second spot is QQ9. It has been good ever since it was released in COD Mobile and still manages to be a top-three weapon.

This article dives into the top five loadouts for the weapons mentioned above in their legendary camos inside COD Mobile.

Legendary guns of the season

#1 - QXR Secret Santa

The QXR is devastating in close ranges because it has a fire rate that is close to the Fennec. It is insanely accurate with the right build, and players even manage to spray above 50 meters and get kills with the QXR. This loadout focuses on high fire rate and accuracy. The Enhanced Bolt perk increases the fire rate by 13%.

Barrel- MIP Light Barrel (Short)

Stock- YKM Light Stock

Perk- Enhanced Bolt

Laser- OWC Laser Tactical

Rear Grip- Granulated Grip Tape

#2 - PP19 Bizon Invocation

The upside with the PP19 is its magazine size which makes it a hybrid LMG. This is a high mobility build of the PP19. The gun has some horizontal recoil that can be countered with this loadout.

Muzzle- Monolithic Suppressor

Stock- No Stock

Laser- OWC Laser Tactical

Ammunition- Large Caliber Ammo A

Rear Grip- Rubberized Grip Tape

#3 - QQ9 Sigrun

This is a high mobility build for the QQ9, with the No Stock and Rear Grip adding to the speed. Once the recoil pattern has been mastered, this loadout will beam in all ranges in COD Mobile. This gun is the choice of most pro players in tournaments, and the loadout below spells out the reason perfectly.

Barrel- Monolithic Integral Suppressor

Stock- No Stock

Laser- OWC Laser Tactical

Ammunition- 45 Round Extended Mag

Rear Grip- Granulated Grip Tape

#4 - AS VAL Double Edge

AS VAL has a lot of vertical recoils, which the rear grip will somewhat take care of. Players can use vertical recoil to land easy headshots and gain damage multipliers. After a recent buff, this AR is unputdownable with hip-fire accuracy and headshot damage.

Barrel- MIP 200mm Mid-Range Barrel

Stock- RTC Steady Stock

Laser- OWC Laser Tactical

Ammunition- Large Extended Mag B

Rear Grip- Granulated Grip Tape

#5 - DR-H Wicked Claw

The last weapon that will cut this top 5 list is Dr-H. Even with the mobility nerf, this gun can compete with the SMG meta relatively well. The most balanced gun on the list, this loadout should feel like there is no recoil at all. The OTM mag increases the damage output, making the gun lethal in COD Mobile.

Muzzle- Monolithic Suppressor

Barrel- OWC Marksman

Stock- No STock

Laser- OWC Laser Tactical

Ammunition- 30 Round OTM Mag

Edited by Srijan Sen