Activision has continued the positive development of COD Mobile with fresh additions and engaging content for its players.

The game was fairly new to the mobile gaming scene, with the market saturated by PUBG Mobile and Free Fire. To its credit, it has taken a sizable share of the market.

Fortnite Mobile was available on mobile platforms long before COD Mobile. The block on Epic Games by Google didn’t stop players from downloading and playing the game from other sources.

Both COD Mobile and Fortnite are fantastic games, but not every device can play them. These games have different system requirements and work differently on budget devices.

COD Mobile vs Fortnite Mobile: Which game is better for low-end phones in 2021

COD Mobile

Image via blue stacks

COD Mobile was launched in October 2019. The game was meant for medium to high-end phones with a high frame-rate of up to 120.

COD Mobile is playable on budget phones, but it struggles to run well on low-end devices that don't match the minimum requirements of the game. The game requires a minimum of 2 GB RAM, 2 GB of storage, and a Snapdragon 400 series or higher.

Fortnite

Image via Epic Games

Fortnite may be an issue on iOS devices because of the ban on Epic Games by Apple, but it is playable on Android. The game has a lot of requirements to run smoothly on Android. Fortnite's higher texture quality and overall game development lean towards high-end and top of the line devices.

It has a minimum requirement of Android OS 8.0 or higher, 4GB of RAM, and Adreno 530 or higher GPU. It requires the processing power of Qualcomm Snapdragon 820 or higher chipsets. Fortnite does not run smoothly on budget devices and won’t work on low-end phones.

