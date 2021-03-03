Free Fire VS COD Mobile: Which is a better battle royale game

The Battle Royale category is one of the most trending sections in major app stores. Free Fire and COD Mobile are two popular names in this particular genre. Both games provide the ultimate battle royale and survival experience to their users. Players can choose from massive armories ranging from pistols to sniper rifles in both games. There are also options for voice chat as well. Players can also create their squad and play with their friends or other random players. In this article, we discuss which is the better battle royale game between Free Fire and COD Mobile.

Free Fire VS COD Mobile:

#1 Size:

Image via Pocket-Lint

In the size segment, the Free Fire game has a slight edge over the COD Mobile game. COD Mobile has a total download size of more than 1.5 GB, which will take a lot of space on your smartphone. Free Fire comes with a lesser size of approximately 600-800MB, and hence will take up less storage space on the device.

#2 Graphics:

Free Fire VS COD Mobile

The main difference between both battle royale games is which game has better graphics quality. In this case, COD Mobile offers high-quality HD graphics and other dynamics. Free Fire also has good quality graphics but lacks the realistic touch which is available in the COD Mobile game.

#3 Maps and Modes:

Image via Reddit

Both games have amazing modes and lots of maps to play. Free Fire has fewer modes and maps to play on when compared to COD Mobile. Also, only 50 players can land on the island per match in Free Fire, while in COD Mobile, a total of 100 players are available for each match. It increases the overall fun and battle royale experience.

#4 Compatibility:

Image via Entrackr

Another major differentiating factor between both the BR games is the compatibility and major requirements. Free Fire doesn't require any high-end specifications like more RAM and processors to run smoothly on extreme settings. In the case of COD Mobile, it requires at least 4GB RAM and a stable processor to handle its graphics and run smoothly.

Final Verdict:

The final verdict comes down to a person's smartphone capability and personal preference. Free Fire can run smoothly even on a low-end smartphone, whereas COD Mobile requires high-end specifications on your device to run properly. COD Mobile has a better weapons system and more maps and modes to explore, while Free Fire lacks it. It is recommended to try both the games on your smartphone, and after that, you can easily choose which game suits a player better.

