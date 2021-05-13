COD Mobile vs Free Fire: Which game is better for low-end Android devices in May 2021

Free Fire and COD Mobile are often pitted against one another as the best battle royale games in the esports industry. Fans are divided on which of the two is superior.

Both titles have different approaches towards their gameplay mechanisms and graphics. This article will compare them by examining all facets of gameplay and graphics optimization to see a better performer on low-end Android devices in May 2021.

Free Fire vs COD Mobile for low-end Android phones in May 2021

COD Mobile

Minimum system requirements

Download Size - 1.5 GB

Operating System - Android 5.1

RAM - 2 GB

Free Fire

Minimum System Requirements:

Download Size - 710 MB

Operating System - Android 4.0.3

RAM - 1 GB (Recommended - 2 GB)

Processor - Mediatek MT6737M quad-core

Gameplay style

For a BR title, the most critical thing to consider is the gameplay style. Gameplay in Free Fire is arcade-ish, with competitive, fast, and intense matches that provide the most immersive experience on the virtual field.

The action in COD Mobile is much quicker, and its BR mode is also influenced by arcade styling. COD Mobile is an excellent alternative for those who enjoy faster-paced gameplay. Its performance, movement speed, and smoothness add to the player's gameplay experience.

Free Fire now features shorter, faster, and more intense matches in much less time than COD Mobile. A match in Free Fire takes about 10-15 minutes to complete, while a game in COD Mobile takes at least 30 minutes.

Graphics

COD Mobile has appreciable HD graphics! (Image via Yanrique/ YouTube)

COD Mobile and Free Fire support high frame rates and have excellent HD graphic settings. On the other hand, the former has greater sharpness, contrast, and map detailing, which brings vibrancy and diversity to the gameplay experience.

Meanwhile, the graphics in Free Fire are more cartoony and arcade-inspired. It does, though, have vivid colored frames, which many players prefer.

Verdict: Which is better?

COD Mobile is a resource-intensive game and hence requires 3 GB RAM or above to run decently. Hence, it will not run on low-end devices that have 2 GB RAM. Free Fire is a better option here, as it is less heavy on devices and can run easily on low-end phones.

Keeping aside the performance on low-end devices, COD Mobile is a far better BR title while considering the in-game graphics and gameplay. Meanwhile, Free Fire is also a great option where players can try out exclusive and unique BR features.

Disclaimer: This article is based on the opinion of the writer.

Also read: Chrono vs Jai in Free Fire: Which character is better for Clash Squad in March 2021?