COD Mobile Season 11: All new rewards in Undead Siege Zombie mode

Undead Siege is back in COD Mobile, and players can explore the zombie mode and earn more rewards in the free Battle Pass (image via Activision)
Undead Siege is back in COD Mobile, and players can explore the zombie mode and earn more rewards in the free Battle Pass (image via Activision)
Modified Dec 19, 2021 10:22 PM IST
Feature

COD Mobile Season 11 has returned with Undead Siege, the fan-favorite zombie mode in the game. The mode has returned after a substantial break, and more content has been added to it to make it interesting for players. Furthermore, COD Mobile players can grind the prestigious Aether Crystal completionist camo in this mode.

🧟‍♂️🧟‍♀️ Undead Siege is returning! Here's what's new:✅ On new BR map, Blackout✅ New difficulty, Nightmare✅ Legendary Turrets & new strategies/challenges from the Undead✅ New missions & rewards!❄ Season 11: Final Snow will be deploying in #CODMobile on 12/16 at 4PM PDT! https://t.co/QGgZrJUKCi

A new Nightmare mode has been added to Undead Siege. This mode is harder than Hard mode, which still exists in the game. Players have to protect the Control Center from waves of zombies in the night and collect materials and ammo in the day to build turrets and other munition defense systems.

Unlock Nikolai-Turned and other exclusive rewards in COD Mobile Undead Siege in Season 11

Multiple new rewards can be unlocked in the extended Undead Siege Battle Pass. Players who were not able to reach the 50th tier the last time can do so and progress further to unlock more rewards that have been added. One of the main attractions of the free rewards is the Dark Matter weapon blueprint, which has been added to the new Season 11 update.

Below are all the new rewards added to the Undead Siege pass for Season 11 of COD Mobile:

  • Frag Grenade- Madness
  • Gas Grenade- Madness
  • J358- Madness
  • 50 GS- Madness
  • Sticker- Killer Tunes
  • CR 56 AMAX- Dark Matter
  • PDW 57- Madness
  • M4- Madness
  • XPR-50- Madness
  • Sticker- Crystalline Solid
  • M13- Dark Matter
  • Frame- Pinkwrapped
  • Hades- Crawlers
  • Swordfish- Dark Matter
  • Calling Card- Careful Studies
  • AS-VAL- Crawlers
  • Nikolai- Turned
Nikolai- Turned operator skin is the last reward in the Undead Siege mode after the Season 11 update in COD Mobile (Image via Call of Duty Mobile)
Nikolai- Turned operator skin is the last reward in the Undead Siege mode after the Season 11 update in COD Mobile (Image via Call of Duty Mobile)

Apart from these cosmetic rewards, players will also earn a ton of Aether Crystals and shards that are required to increase the Talent level in Undead Siege. Turret damage, Turret Armor and Weapon Upgrade are the most essential talents for players to upgrade to have a good chance in the Nightmare and Hard mode.

