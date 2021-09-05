Call of Duty: Vanguard beta perks, weapons, streaks and field upgrades revealed

Call of Duty: Vanguard Open Beta is scheduled to arrive on September 10 for PlayStation players only, and later for other platforms.
Players earlier got a taste of what the game will feel and look like in the Champion Hill Alpha of the game. With the Open Beta right around the corner, Sledgehammer Games revealed a list of maps and game modes that players can expect to see.
However, some trusted sources of leakers and data-miners have disclosed the weapons, perks, field upgrades and killstreaks which are bound to come in the Open Beta.
For starters, players will get to experience 5 different maps and 6 unique game modes in the upcoming Vanguard Beta. Apart from these mechanics, there is a new concept called "Combat Pacing" being introduced into a Call of Duty for the first time. This feature will allow players to determine the intensity of their game by modifying the player count for the match.
The game developers received feedback from the community during the Vanguard Alpha testing. They plan on implementing fixes to several issues addressed by players in the Beta test of the game. The changes made are to issues such as lighting of the surroundings, damage overlay, character visibility, audio tuning, spawn tuning and more. Several other problems will be identified and dealt with overtime before the launch of CoD Vanguard in early November.
Call of Duty: Vanguard Perks
The perks available in the Open Beta will include several classic Call of Duty ones, along with a few new perks. As usual, there will be 3 perk slots with each slot having a set number of perks to choose from. However, players can earn ‘Specialist’ to get all perks at once after completing a certain objective or killstreak. Here are the perks known to be coming to Vanguard Beta so far:
- PERK 1 - Fortified, Survival Training, Low Profile, Ghost
- PERK 2 - Engineer, Forward Intel, High Alert, Tracker
- PERK 3 - Double Time, Tactician, Demolition, Overkill
Call of Duty: Vanguard Weapons
Although the developers haven’t specified which weapons will be available, a trusted leaker, TheMW2Ghost, has revealed the playable weapons. Players can level up their weapons up to level 30. On the other hand, PlayStation players will be getting 12 custom loadout slots, 2 more than other platform players. The weapons coming in the Beta include:
- AR - BAR, STG44, Volksturmgewehr, ITRA Burst, NZ-41, Fedorov Avtomat
- SMG - MP-40, M1928, PPsh-41, Type 100
- Shotgun - Automatic Shotgun, Revolving Shotgun
- LMG - MG42, DP28, Type 96
- Pistol - RMC-30, Machine Pistol, 1911
- DMR - M1 Garand
- Launcher - M1 Bazooka
- Melee - Combat Knife, Riot Shield
- Sniper - Kar98k, 3-Line Rifle
Call of Duty: Vanguard Killstreaks/Scorestreaks
The support items and streaks will feature a number of different units just like any other Call of Duty Multiplayer game. Here are the streaks that are known as of now:
- Spy Plane
- Care Package
- Strafe Run
- Extra Life (Champion Hill)
- Flamenaut
- Frankengun
- Attack Dogs
- V2 Rocket
Apart from the above details, the short list of Field Upgrades which are known to be coming include Ammunition Box, Armor Plate, Trophy System, Field Mic and Dead Silence, according to TheGhostOfHope on Twitter.
The CoD: Vanguard Open Beta will oversee the launch of the highly anticipated yearly Call of Duty title launch on November 5. Subsequently, players will get an integration of the new game with Warzone and a new anti-cheat system for the cheater infested Battle Royale.