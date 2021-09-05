Call of Duty: Vanguard beta perks, weapons, streaks and field upgrades revealed

Call of Duty: Vanguard Open Beta is scheduled to arrive on September 10 for PlayStation players only, and later for other platforms.

Players earlier got a taste of what the game will feel and look like in the Champion Hill Alpha of the game. With the Open Beta right around the corner, Sledgehammer Games revealed a list of maps and game modes that players can expect to see.

However, some trusted sources of leakers and data-miners have disclosed the weapons, perks, field upgrades and killstreaks which are bound to come in the Open Beta.

For starters, players will get to experience 5 different maps and 6 unique game modes in the upcoming Vanguard Beta. Apart from these mechanics, there is a new concept called "Combat Pacing" being introduced into a Call of Duty for the first time. This feature will allow players to determine the intensity of their game by modifying the player count for the match.

The game developers received feedback from the community during the Vanguard Alpha testing. They plan on implementing fixes to several issues addressed by players in the Beta test of the game. The changes made are to issues such as lighting of the surroundings, damage overlay, character visibility, audio tuning, spawn tuning and more. Several other problems will be identified and dealt with overtime before the launch of CoD Vanguard in early November.

Call of Duty: Vanguard Perks

The perks available in the Open Beta will include several classic Call of Duty ones, along with a few new perks. As usual, there will be 3 perk slots with each slot having a set number of perks to choose from. However, players can earn ‘Specialist’ to get all perks at once after completing a certain objective or killstreak. Here are the perks known to be coming to Vanguard Beta so far:

PERK 1 - Fortified, Survival Training, Low Profile, Ghost

PERK 2 - Engineer, Forward Intel, High Alert, Tracker

PERK 3 - Double Time, Tactician, Demolition, Overkill

The description for the Low Profile perk is as follows;



"Training in how to avoid detection by the enemy. Immune to the effects of Piercing Vision." https://t.co/UaJEnNnaBG — MW2 OG (@TheMW2Ghost) September 4, 2021

Call of Duty: Vanguard Weapons

Although the developers haven’t specified which weapons will be available, a trusted leaker, TheMW2Ghost, has revealed the playable weapons. Players can level up their weapons up to level 30. On the other hand, PlayStation players will be getting 12 custom loadout slots, 2 more than other platform players. The weapons coming in the Beta include:

AR - BAR, STG44, Volksturmgewehr, ITRA Burst, NZ-41, Fedorov Avtomat SMG - MP-40, M1928, PPsh-41, Type 100 Shotgun - Automatic Shotgun, Revolving Shotgun LMG - MG42, DP28, Type 96 Pistol - RMC-30, Machine Pistol, 1911 DMR - M1 Garand Launcher - M1 Bazooka Melee - Combat Knife, Riot Shield Sniper - Kar98k, 3-Line Rifle

Call of Duty: Vanguard Killstreaks/Scorestreaks

The support items and streaks will feature a number of different units just like any other Call of Duty Multiplayer game. Here are the streaks that are known as of now:

Spy Plane

Care Package

Strafe Run

Extra Life (Champion Hill)

Flamenaut

Frankengun

Attack Dogs

V2 Rocket

Apart from the above details, the short list of Field Upgrades which are known to be coming include Ammunition Box, Armor Plate, Trophy System, Field Mic and Dead Silence, according to TheGhostOfHope on Twitter.

Field upgrades available in the beta from left to right: Ammunition Box, Armor Plate, Trophy System, Field Mic, and Dead Silence. — ‏ً (@TheGhostOfHope) September 4, 2021

The CoD: Vanguard Open Beta will oversee the launch of the highly anticipated yearly Call of Duty title launch on November 5. Subsequently, players will get an integration of the new game with Warzone and a new anti-cheat system for the cheater infested Battle Royale.

