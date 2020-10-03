COD: Warzone streamer miserably fails to hide his cheats during a LiveStream, gets banned from Twitch

Thomas “Tommey” Trewren is a professional COD player who has majorly streamed Modern Warfare of late. The streamer regularly plays other iterations of COD as well, in addition to games such as Fortnite and FIFA 20.

It is no secret that cheating is one of the major issues that most online video games are facing, and COD is no exception. There have been innumerable streamers who have been caught cheating in the past, and running into one is a regular occurrence if you play COD: Modern Warfare.

Recently. Twitch Streamer Tommey has begun making Activision’s job easier by catching cheaters red-handed.

The first video had gone viral towards the beginning of the month. As you can see in the clip below, Tommey caught the streamer with a cheat menu showing up on the screen. The streamer in question was called ‘Mingostylegaming’, who ended up denying the charge.

He said that he was only joking, and that it wasn’t a real cheat but a photograph that he was using to ‘mess around’. However, Tommey was not having it, and told the streamer that he will end up getting banned. Following this, Tommey posted the following tweet.

Ladies and gentlemen, we caught another one.



If any of you know of "Mingostylegaming", we just caught him live on stream cheating and accidentally opening his hacks.



I'll let my chat post the links below of proof; — Tommey (@Tommey) September 6, 2020

Later, as the clip went viral, quite a few people began to post hatred-filled messages against Mingostylegaming. This in turn irked Tommey, who said in a stream that he simply wants the cheaters to get caught and banned. As a result, he decided to not make the name of any subsequent cheater that he caught public.

Now, on September 24th, Tommey caught another cheating streamer. This time however, he decided to not reveal the name of the cheater publically. Instead, he explained via the following post that the streamer was caught cheating and using ‘racial slurs’, and that has been banned.

We got another one boys, he’s been using racial slur, cheating and his Twitch is banned. I don’t want to post his user on here as I know some people go too far with it but our job here is done. https://t.co/x2zTZKF15N — Tommey (@Tommey) September 23, 2020

Further shedding light on the need for a better cheating system for COD, Tommey posted another tweet, explaining how easy it was for him to catch the cheater. He went on to urge the developers to come up with a better anti-cheat system.