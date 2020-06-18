Coffin's PUBG Mobile ID, setup and more revealed

Coffin is a renowned PUBG Mobile content creator from Turkey.

Coffin is popular for his exemplary PUBG Mobile gameplay that he uploads on YouTube.

Coffin's PUBG Mobile ID Revealed

PUBG Mobile has gained massive popularity over the years. It now has players from across the globe, who spend hours striving for the chicken dinner. One of the major reasons behind its massive popularity is the constant updates that the developers keep introducing to the game.

There are many gaming content creators who stream their gameplay on various video streaming platforms. PUBG Mobile is one of the many games these creators stream.

Coffin is a famous PUBG Mobile content creator from Turkey. He is known for his gameplay and fierce solo vs squad moments. He has one of the best reflexes in the game and uploads his gameplay videos on YouTube. He also streams on his Youtube channel.

Coffin's PUBG Mobile ID

His PUBG Mobile ID is 510443661, and his current in-game name is 69Coffin.

Here are his stats from the current season. He has a KD of 5.16 in the ongoing season.

His stats in the current season

Coffin’s setup and sensitivity

He uses the four-finger claw along with gyroscope.

Device: iPhone XS Max

Headset: Sennheiser Game One

Here are his sensitivity settings:

His camera sensitivity

ADS Sensitivity

Gyroscope settings

Coffin’s YouTube channel

Coffin is a renowned PUBG Mobile YouTuber and streamer. He started uploading PUBG Mobile content in October 2018. He has over 850 thousand subscribers on his YouTube channel and has over 30 million views.

Coffin doesn’t have any social media account except his discord channel where he is quite active.

Discord Channel: Click here

Here are some of his popular YouTube videos:

