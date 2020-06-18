Erangel 2.0 released for PUBG Mobile in China: What has changed?

Erangel 2.0 is one of the most awaited maps in PUBG Mobile as it would carry forward the legacy of Erangel map.

The map has finally released in Game for Peace, the Chinese version of PUBG Mobile.

Erabgel 2.0 released for PUBG Mobile Chinese version. (Picture Source: Sevou/YT)

PUBG Mobile is one of the most popular battle royale games in the world. It has several modes and maps, that the players can choose to play anytime.

Erangel is the oldest and the most played map in PUBG Mobile. Many players consider it to be the very essence of the game. The map is based on an 8x8 island that has a variety of terrains.

Erangel 2.0 was initially announced during the PMCO 2019 Finals, but the official launch date was not revealed. Though Erangel 2.0 was announced earlier, it was Miramar that was revamped first.

However, the wait is finally over and the revamped version of Erangel has been published in the Chinese version of the game – Game for Peace.

You can watch the trailer of the map from the video below.

Better Graphics and compound textures

Erangel 2.0 map has enhanced graphics which are much better than the original version. The exterior textures of the compounds and buildings have been improved.

The school appears to be quite similar to the leaks.(Picture Courtesy; Chong Liu)

Mylta power in Erangel 2.0 (Picture Courtesy; Chong Liu)

Georgopol (Picture Courtesy; Chong Liu)

Hospital (Picture Courtesy; Chong Liu)

Interior of a compound (Picture Courtesy; Chong Liu)

Interior of the building. (Picture Courtesy; Chong Liu)

Ultra HD graphics

Players will now require a high-end device to enable Ultra HD graphics in the game. Players cannot use Anti-Aliasing feature if the water reflection is on. According to various reports, FPS at this setting is locked at 40 by default.

Ultra HD graphics with water reflection (Picture Source: Rey LAGARTO/YT)

Here's a video on complete Erangel 2.0 walkthrough will all the necessary details:

Miramar 2.0 was added to the global version approximately two months after its release in the Chinese Version. Hence, players can expect Erangel 2.0 to release in the global version in about 2-3 months from now.