Team 8Bit looking for players for their PUBG Mobile roster

Team 8Bit, one of the oldest eSports organisations in India, is looking for players for their PUBG Mobile roster.

The sides owner, 8Bit Thug, posted a series of stories announcing vacancies for the same.

PUBG Mobile is expanding on both casual and competitive fronts. Millions play this game everyday, and it also has extensive viewership across the world. There are also numerous PUBG Mobile teams — some professional, some semi-professional, who ply their trade in this battle royal-genre game.

One of these professional teams — 8Bit — is looking for a player. 8Bit Thug, a popular YouTuber and owner of the 8Bit team, posted a series of stories on his Instagram account, which stated that the team is looking for players with specific roles. The team is managed and owned by 8Bit Thug and 8Bit Goldy.

Stories posted by 8Bit Thug on his Instagram account

8Bit is one of the oldest eSports organisations in India, and have been active in Clash Royale and PUBG Mobile.

The first story suggested that they are looking for an in-game leader (IGL) cum Assaulter for their main line-up. However, in the latter, it was clarified that they are looking for two players — an IGL and an assaulter. The main priority is the role of an in-game leader.

Stories posted by 8Bit Thug on his Instagram account

The bar for minimum experience is set to LAN experience at PMCO Fall 2019 and later. It was reiterated in the following stories, which also added that they are looking for players with specific experience only, and there is no bar on salary.

He also added that players from the top 32 teams from the PMCO 2020 could also reach out to them if they fulfilled the criteria.

These players can contact 8bit_akshu or gyrogod_pubg on Instagram if they feel that they suit the criteria mentioned by the team in the stories.