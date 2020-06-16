GameXpro's PUBG Mobile ID, setup and more

Here are some details about GameXpro's PUBG Mobile ID, and his setup of play in the game.

He makes content based on PUBG Mobile, and is quite popular among Indian audiences.

GameXpro's PUBG Mobile ID, setup revealed

Talking about mobile battle royale games, PUBG Mobile is the name that comes to mind first for most people. The game is loved across the world, with loads of fans playing the game on a regular basis. That has led to the rise in different content being made on the game across various platforms like YouTube, Twitch etc.

Across the world, various content creators are uploading their PUBG Mobile gameplay videos. There has been an emergence of multiple YouTubers across the country due to a large fan base in India. One of the most popular such uploaders is GameXpro.

Ravi Rawat, or GameXpro, is an Indian YouTuber who makes content related to the game of PUBG Mobile quite frequently on his YouTube channel.

GameXpro’s PUBG Mobile ID

His PUBG Mobile ID is 5397003232, and his in-game name is B乛LaC丨Łegit.

GameXpro's PUBG Mobile ID

Here are his stats for this season. He plays duos and squads quite regularly, and has 5+ KD in both of those, which is very good.

GameXpro's stats in Duo

GameXpro's stats in Squads

GameXpro’s setup to play PUBG Mobile

It is claimed that he uses the four-finger claw and plays PUBG mobile on his iPad Air 64 GB.

GameXpro’s YouTube channel

GameXpro started his YouTube channel in July 2018, and it has received immense appreciation from fans, with a large viewerbase as well. His PUBG Mobile YouTube channel has over 2.4 million subscribers, with his videos having also been viewed over 325 million times.

He also has a second channel named Legit, where he occasionally streams PUBG Mobile and other games like GTA 5.

His social media accounts

He is active on his Instagram account. To visit the same, click here.

Here are some of the most viewed videos on his channel: