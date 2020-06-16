MRX's PUBG Mobile ID, setup and more

Presenting to you details of MRX's PUBG Mobile ID and other platforms.

He is a highly-popular Indian PUBG Mobile content creator.

MRX's PUBG Mobile ID, setup revealed

PUBG Mobile has set a mark in the mobile gaming industry for the battle royale genre. The game is loved across the world by players of all ages. The frequent updates of the game have prevented players from leaving as well. The rise in popularity of the game has led to various content creators from across the world posting their gameplay on platform like YouTube, Twitch and other websites.

In India as well, the PUBG Mobile has attained immense popularity. The game has a massive fan following in the country, leading to various YouTubers making content based on the battle royale game. One of them is MRX.

Aniket Choudhary, or MRXGamingHindi, is an Indian YouTuber who posts content on his gameplay on PUBG Mobile quite regularly.

MRX's PUBG Mobile ID

His PUBG Mobile ID is 577261439, and the in-game name is M R X

Here are his stats for this season, he has a high KD of 7.33, which is quite good after the recent update of the KD system.

MRX’s Stats Season 13

MRX's setup to play PUBG Mobile

Here is his setup to play the game. It is assumed that he uses the four-finger claw, which can be seen in the handcam he uploaded on his channel.

Device: iPad Pro 2018

Headphones: HyperX Cloud Alpha

MRX’s YouTube channel

He started his YouTube channel in September 2018, and currently has over 1.3 million subscribers. He also has over 200 million views. He also has another channel, MRXisLive, where he hasn’t posted content recently and has been inactive.

His social media accounts

He is active on his Instagram account, which can be accessed here.

Here are some of his most popular videos:

