PUBG Mobile rank list in season 13

Let's take a look at the rank system in season 13 of PUBG Mobile.

Players are allotted a tier based on their Rank Points in the game.

All the ranks present in PUBG Mobile in season 13 (Picture courtesy: geeks Gyan)

PUBG Mobile is a popular battle royale game played by millions of players around the world. The game has managed to reach millions of mobile gamers in a short span of time. It has expanded on both competitive and casual front.

Numerous players aim to be among the elites of the game and try and grind their way to the top. The rank system of PUBG Mobile has eight ranks or tiers.

Also Read: Hardik Pandya's PUBG Mobile ID, setup and more revealed.

Rank system of PUBG Mobile

Players have to climb up the ladder by playing ranked matches during the season. They earn Rank Points based on their performances in classic matches. These points play a crucial role in helping the players reach the topmost rank - Conqueror.

There are eight ranks in season 13 of PUBG Mobile

#1 Bronze

#2 Silver

#3 Gold

Advertisement

#4 Platinum

#5 Diamond

#6 Crown

#7 Ace

#8 Conqueror

Each of the ranks up to Ace has five divisions, with five being the lowest and one being the highest. Ace rank does not have any such tiers. Similar to Ace, Conqueror does not have any tiers as well. Only the top 500 players from each region are a part of Conqueror. The Conqueror tier is updated every day.

Conqueror Rank in PUBG Mobile

Players are awarded unique rewards based on their rank at the end of the season.

Also Read: Smriti Mandhana's PUBG Mobile ID and stats revealed

All the in-game matching formats have separate ranks. This means that the Rank Points or RP will be different for solo, duos, and squads. The points earned in one format will be independent of the points of other formats.

When the new season starts, the ranks of players are reset. However, your RP from the previous season plays a crucial role in determining your rank in the new season.