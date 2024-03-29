Coin Master: All active free spin links for March 29, 2024

Coin Master players can obtain over 80 free spins by redeeming five links on March 29, 2024. Moon Active posts links that grant free spins daily on the game’s official Facebook page and X handle. They upload a few posts with puzzles in video or picture format. You can find a free spin link in the caption section of each post containing puzzles.

The puzzles are part of social media raffles that Moon Active holds daily as an online event on the game’s official social media handles. Winning the event rewards hundreds of spins and billions of coins.

Here are all Coin Master free spin links for March 29, 2024.

All Coin Master links for free spins (March 29, 2024)

You can redeem five links today to get free spins (Image via Moon Active)

The daily Coin Master links either grant 10 spins with millions of coins or 25 spins. They are easy to redeem, and the process only requires following a few simple steps. However, you need to redeem them within 48 hours because they expire after that, and you won’t be able to claim any freebies.

Keeping that in mind, here are all active links granting free spins on March 29, 2024:

https://Coin-Master.me/sotrJE - 25 free spins

https://Coin-Master.me/fFrBVg - 10 free spins and millions of coins

https://Coin-Master.me/RVxCqw - 25 free spins

https://Coin-Master.me/WnsedQ - 25 free spins

https://Coin-Master.me/jgwXBM - 25 free spins

You can redeem any particular link only once per account to claim free rewards.

You can also farm for spins in the game by performing various activities. Here are some additional methods to earn more free Coin Master spins:

Invite friends by sending them the app download link.

Collect nine cards and complete an album set to earn spins as rewards.

Depending on your in-game level, wait an hour to get a certain number of spins automatically.

Request spins from team members every 8 hours.

Claim free spins from your daily in-game friend list.

Land the energy symbol on the slot machine.

Finish your existing village and unlock the next.

Method to redeem free spins and coins from the daily links

Click the green Collect button to claim free rewards (Image via Moon Active)

Initiate the Coin Master links redemption process by activating the internet connection on your mobile device. Then, click one of the links above to open the app instantly on your handheld.

Let the app load all resources, after which a dialog box will appear detailing the number of spins and coins the link offers. You will also see a green Collect button on the box. Click the button, and all free spins and coins will be sent to your in-game inventory.