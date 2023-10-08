Coin Master: Active free spin links (October 8, 2023)

Coin Master developers at Moon Active fork out daily links that offer free spins. You can redeem these gifts with a few simple steps. Notably, some of these also grant millions of free coins. Spins are valuable in-game resources that help you get every item by activating the virtual slot machine. You can find free spin links on the title’s official Facebook and X (formerly Twitter) handles.

They are part of an off-game event, social media raffles, where you can partake and win thousands of free spins at once. In this article, you will find all active Coin Master free spin links for October 7, 2023.

A list of all Coin Master free spin links for October 8, 2023

Every link you redeem grants 10 free spins along with millions of coins or 25 free spins. Here's the list of all working Coin Master links for today:

https://Coin-Master.me/NfapxW -

https://Coin-Master.me/faiGKp -

https://Coin-Master.me/KiKqLj - 25 free spins

https://Coin-Master.me/FpsPRX - 25 free spins

https://Coin-Master.me/jkGnYV - 25 free spins

You can also get free spins using these methods:

Invite your friends to play together.

Collect spins daily as a gift from the in-game friend list.

Request spins from your team members.

Earn extra shields.

Wait for an hour to earn them passively.

Play in-game events and tournaments daily.

Complete your village and level up.

You can also purchase spins from the in-app store with real-world money. To do that, tap the Main Menu button on the top right corner of the screen. Then, tap the shop icon to enter the in-app store and buy them. You can also get bonus spins on your first purchase. Here's the price list:

30 Spins: $2.07 USD

90 Spins: $5.22 USD

250 Spins: $ 12.56 USD

525 Spins: $20.95 USD

1,600 Spins: $ 52.40 USD

3,600 Spins: $104.83 USD

Way to redeem Coin Master links for free spins

Claim Coin Master free spins by tapping the green Collect button. (Image via Moon Active)

Start the redemption process by installing the app on your mobile device and ensure it has a working internet connection. Then, click the above-listed links, which will open the app immediately on your handheld. After the app loads all its resources, you will see a dialog box containing the details of rewards associated with the link and a green Collect button. Tap the button, claim your freebies, and start your journey.

That said, you must quickly use the above developer offerings, as they expire after two days. Furthermore, players can use any particular link only once per account.