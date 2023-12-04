Coin Master: Active free spin links (December 4, 2023)

Coin Master's developer Moon Active provides free spins each passing day. It uploads these on the title’s official social media accounts, and you can redeem them to get free spins and coins. Spins help activate the slot machine and get every in-game and action item when you hit their symbols on the machine. You obtain shields, coins, spins, attacking or raiding opportunities, and more through this.

The adventure title offers multiple ways to get spins, such as completing a village, a card set, landing their symbol on the slot machine, and more. However, redeeming daily links is the only reliable and free method to get them. This article lists all active Coin Master free spin links for December 4, 2023.

All Coin Master free spin links for December 4, 2023

Get free spins by redeeming daily links. (Image via Moon Active)

Moon Active offers two to three links daily on the title’s official Facebook and X (formerly Twitter). You can redeem up to 100 free spins, and some also provide millions of coins often.

Here are all the links providing Coin Master free spins today:

https://Coin-Master.me/EUiFTq - 25 free spins

https://Coin-Master.me/LibRBT - 10 free spins and millions of coins

Coin-Master.me/MrcZix - 25 free spins

https://Coin-Master.me/djypgC - 25 free spins

https://Coin-Master.me/HHQTgP - 25 free spins

The above-listed links will only last 48 hours, so redeem them to get free spins and coins as soon as possible. Moreover, everyone can use any particular link only once per account.

Moon Active holds a daily off-game online event called social media raffles on the title’s official Facebook. The competition welcomes players worldwide to enter the contest and offers simple videos or photo puzzles. You can participate by typing your answers to the puzzles under each post’s comment section.

Moon Active chooses a few contestants who have answered correctly and conducts a lucky draw system to decide a few fortunate winners. All winners get billions of free coins, thousands of free spins, and other featured items.

Method to redeem links for freebies

Tap the green Collect button to get freebies. (Image via Moon Active)

The steps that lead you to free spins from links are listed below:

Connect your phone to an active internet connection.

Install Coin Master by visiting the Google Play Store on Android and the App Store on iOS.

Click the above-listed links one after another, opening the app instantly on your mobile device.

After loading the resources, a dialog box will be displayed on the main screen.

The box details rewards associated with each link and a green Collect button.

Claim all applicable freebies by hitting the green Collect button.

That concludes our Coin Master free spin links guide for December 4, 2023.