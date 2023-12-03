Coin Master: All free spin links (December 3, 2023)

Since spins are the lifeblood of Coin Master's gameplay, players always try to bag as many as possible to keep the game running. They can grind for free spins in various ways. Waiting for an hour, inviting friends, leveling up, and completing card sets are some of the best free methods to obtain them. Spins are also purchasable at the in-app store using real money.

All these methods consume your time, effort, and money. However, getting spins for free without spending money and little time is also possible. To do so, you must redeem daily links uploaded by Moon Active. This article lists every Coin Master link providing free spins on December 3, 2023.

The below-listed links grant Coin Master free spins on December 3, 2023

Redeem daily links to get free rewards. (Image via Moon Active)

Moon Active offers free spin links on Coin Master’s official social media handles, such as X (formerly Twitter) and Facebook. It uploads the links on the post with simple video or photo puzzles, part of an off-game social media event called social media raffles.

This is an open-to-all competition where fans worldwide can participate by providing their answer under each post’s comment section. Moon Active chooses all the participants who answered correctly for a lucky draw and decides on a few fortunate winners. All the winners get thousands of free spins and millions of coins.

Here are all active links to get up to 100 free spins on December 3, 2023:

https://Coin-Master.me/djypgC - 25 free spins

https://Coin-Master.me/HHQTgP - 25 free spins

https://Coin-Master.me/iMCbhY - 25 free spins

https://Coin-Master.me/yAATvg - 10 free spins and millions of coins

Coin-Master.me/haQdTe - 10 free spins and millions of coins

Method to redeem links for freebies in Coin Master

Tap the green Collect button to get freebies. (Image via Moon Active)

The process to redeem links in Coin Master is simple and only takes a few minutes. Follow the steps listed below:

Ensure your device is connected to the internet.

Install the Coin Master app from your device’s app stores.

Log in with your Facebook account to create an in-game profile.

Visit the title’s official social media accounts or click the links from the above list consecutively. This will open the installed app on your device.

After loading all essential resources, it displays a dialog box containing reward details and a green Collect button.

Hit the button to get free coins and spins.

That concludes our Coin Master free spin links guide for December 3, 2023.