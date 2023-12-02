Coin Master: All links for free spins (December 2, 2023)

Coin Master was released in 2015 for Android and iOS devices by Israeli developers Moon Active. It has gained massive popularity, with over a hundred million downloads since its release. The gameplay of this mobile title is based on activating a slot machine using spins and obtaining valuable in-game items. You are tasked with building over 500 villages using coins.

However, you'll need spins to perform any in-game activity, such as playing events, attacking or raiding villages, and more. Luckily, Moon Active offers multiple ways to obtain spins. For instance, you can purchase them from the in-app store or earn them for free by redeeming daily links. This article lists all Coin Master free spin links for December 2.

All links to get Coin Master free spins on December 2, 2023

Get free spins by redeeming links every day (Image via Moon Active)

You can find daily links on the title’s official X (formerly Twitter) and Facebook. These links either provide 10 free spins with millions of coins or 25 free spins. After redeeming all links for today, you can collect up to 100 free spins.

Here is the list of all free spins links for December 2, 2023:

https://Coin-Master.me/iMCbhY - 25 free spins

https://Coin-Master.me/yAATvg - 10 free spins and millions of coins

Coin-Master.me/haQdTe - 10 free spins and millions of coins

https://Coin-Master.me/HaJIdL - 25 free spins

https://Coin-Master.me/HxLIWk - 10 free spins and millions of coins

The links above are only valid for 48 hours and do not provide freebies afterward. Therefore, you need to redeem them at the earliest opportunity. Moreover, the developers let all players use any particular link only once per Coin Master account.

Method to redeem links for free rewards

Tap the green Collect button to claim free spins (Image via Moon Active)

It’s easy to redeem daily Coin Master links, and a few clicks will get you free spins. Make sure you're connected to the internet and install the game from the app store on your phone. Then, link your Facebook account to create an in-game profile.

Search for the links on the title’s official social media accounts or click the ones above. Each link will open the app instantly on your handheld. Wait until the app loads all resources, after which it will display the reward details associated with the link in a dialog box. You'll also see a green Collect button that you can tap on to claim free spins and coins.