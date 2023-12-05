Coin Master: Active free spin links (December 5, 2023)

While playing Coin Master, spins are of utmost importance. You can use them to activate a virtual slot machine, which provides certain resources that are crucial to in-game progression. When you trigger the machine, you will get items like coins, shields, and more.

You can acquire spins in many ways. You can earn them passively by collecting cards, participating in events, and more. However, you can also get them without spending a penny or investing real money courtesy of Moon Active’s daily links.

This article lists all active Coin Master links for December 5, 2023.

All links for free Coin Master spins (December 5, 2023)

Tap the green Collect button and claim all free rewards. (Image via Moon Active)

You can get links by visiting Coin Master’s official X and Facebook accounts. The links grant up to 100 free spins and take no time to redeem; some also bestow millions of coins.

Here are all the links you can use to get free spins on December 5, 2023:

https://Coin-Master.me/IDAzne - 25 free spins

https://Coin-Master.me/ckjBrR - 25 free spins

https://Coin-Master.me/EUiFTq - 25 free spins

https://Coin-Master.me/LibRBT - 10 free spins and millions of coins

You must consider a few things before redeeming links. Firstly, you can only use a link once per account. Secondly, the links expire after a specific time, so redeem them at the earliest opportunity.

How to get free spins from daily links

Tap the green Collect button to claim freebies (Image via Moon Active)

First, activate the internet on your mobile device and install Coin Master. Then, link your Facebook account to create your in-game profile.

Visit the title’s official social media accounts or tap one of the links listed above. This will immediately open the title. After loading all resources, the game will display a dialog box detailing all rewards associated with the link you clicked on. Tap the green Collect button in the box to get free spins and coins.