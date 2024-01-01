Coin Master: Active free spin links (January 1, 2024)

Coin Master is an adventure-themed mobile game developed by Moon Active, featuring idle gameplay mechanics. The title offers a map populated with over 500 villages that are inspired by fictional and real-life locations, requiring coins for construction. Your objective is to construct every village in the game. You can obtain coins by raiding and attacking villages, by using the slot machine, and more.

You get all in-game items, including coins, by landing their symbol on the slot machine, but it requires spins to be activated. The idle title offers several ways to get spins, and you can even get them for free using links.

This article lists every Coin Master redeemable link for free spins on January 1, 2024.

All Coin Master links to get free spins on January 1, 2024

Get free spins daily by redeeming links (Image via Moon Active)

Moon Active offers a couple of links daily, each granting 10 spins with millions of coins or 25 spins. The developers post them on the Coin Master’s Facebook and X handles as a part of the social media raffle. This online social media event offers simple videos or photo puzzles. Fans across the globe can participate in the event and walk away with thousands of spins and billions of coins upon winning.

That said, below are all free spin links that you can redeem on January 1, 2024:

https://Coin-Master.me/tdTitY - 25 free spins

https://Coin-Master.me/QUELwG - 25 free spins

https://Coin-Master.me/iiWTfA - 25 free spins

https://Coin-Master.me/tAGXEL - 10 free spins and millions of coins

The links expire after 48 hours, so you should redeem them as soon as possible. Additionally, you can use any particular link only once to claim free Coin Master spins and coins.

Ways to redeem links for free spins and other items

Tapping the green Collect button grants free rewards from the links (Image via Moon Active)

The link redemption process requires little effort and time. You can follow the steps below to get free spins from links:

Make sure that your mobile or tablet is connected to the internet.

Link your Facebook account to create an in-game profile.

Click any of the links above.

The link will launch the app instantly on your handheld.

After the app loads all resources, a dialog box will pop up on the main screen.

Tap the green Collect button on the box, and all freebies will be delivered to your in-game profile.

That is the end of our guide on Coin Master free spin links for January 1, 2024. Follow Sportskeeda to get an updated list of links for daily freebies.