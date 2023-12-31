Coin Master: All free spin links for December 31, 2023

Coin Master’s gameplay centers around using spins to obtain all in-game items. They activate the slot machine, which contains symbols of every in-game and action item. You get items whose symbol you hit on the machine. For instance, hitting a coin bag or coins’ symbol gives coins, lightning bolts give spins, and hammers provide opportunities to attack, pigs to raid, and more.

Your objective is to build and explore over 500 villages featured on its map. However, achieving the goal without enough spins in your inventory is nearly impossible. That said, this article lists all redeemable links for free Coin Master spins.

A list of all active Coin Master links for free spins (December 31, 2023)

Get free spins by redeeming daily links. (Image via Moon Active)

The developers at Moon Active provide free spin links daily on Coin Master’s official X and Facebook. They release two to three links daily, and you can claim up to 100 free spins, often with coins and other items.

Listed below are the free spins links released on December 31, 2023:

https://Coin-Master.me/iiWTfA - 25 free spins

https://Coin-Master.me/tAGXEL - 10 free spins and millions of coins

https://Coin-Master.me/ZSuKOn - 25 free spins

https://Coin-Master.me/ZZGXsm - 25 free spins

Coin-Master.me/CLpEND - 25 free spins

You must redeem the active links within 48 hours, as they don’t grant freebies after expiring. It's also worth noting that you can use a particular link only once to get free rewards.

How to redeem links for free spins

Tap the green Collect button to claim free spins and coins. (Image via Moon Active)

It takes a few minutes and clicks to claim all freebies. Follow the steps below to claim free spins from today’s links:

Activate the internet on your handheld.

Ensure you’ve linked your Facebook account to the app while creating an in-game profile.

Tap the above-listed links one after another.

Each redirects you to the app installed on your device.

After loading all resources, it displays a dialog box on the main screen.

Tap the green Collect button on the box, and all free rewards will be delivered to your inventory.

That covers our guide on Coin Master free spin links for December 31, 2023.