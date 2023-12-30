Coin Master: All free spin links for December 30, 2023

Spins are the most essential items in Coin Master, and you can earn them via multiple sources. You can land their symbols on the slot machine, level up and unlock more villages, complete card sets, purchase from the in-game store, and more. However, you can also get them by redeeming daily links posted by the developers at Moon Active.

They post two to three daily links that bestow free spins, often with coins and other in-game items. It is the most reliable and only way to get free spins. This article provides every active Coin Master link for free spins on December 30, 2023.

All Coin Master links for free spins (December 30, 2023)

Get free spin daily by redeeming links. (Image via Moon Active)

You can visit Coin Master’s official Facebook and X daily for free spin links. They cumulatively provide up to 100 free spins and millions of coins each passing day.

Here are all the free spin links for December 30, 2023:

https://Coin-Master.me/ZZGXsm - 25 free spins

Coin-Master.me/CLpEND - 25 free spins

https://Coin-Master.me/zbQNBf - 25 free spins

https://Coin-Master.me/KvDVZL - 10 free spins and millions of coins

The developer offerings listed above remain valid for 48 hours. Therefore, use them instantly to claim all free in-game items successfully. Moreover, each player can redeem a particular link only once per account.

Method to redeem links for freebies

Tap the green Collect button and get free spins. (Image via Moon Active)

You can redeem all active Coin Master links within a few minutes and get all freebies. The process is also a walk in the park. First, use an active internet connection and link your Facebook account to create an in-game profile.

Visit the title’s official social media handles or click the above-listed links consecutively. Each link opens the app immediately on your mobile device. Wait a few seconds for the app to load all its resources, after which it displays a dialog box on the main screen.

The box includes details of rewards each link offers and a green Collect button. Click the button, and all free items appear on your in-game profile.

That concludes our foray into free spin links, released on December 30, 2023. Follow Sportskeeda to get a daily updated list of links.