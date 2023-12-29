Coin Master: All links for free spins (December 29, 2023)

Coin Master is an adventure-themed mobile game by Moon Active. It boasts a collection of over 500 maps inspired by fictional and real-life locations, which you must build and explore using coins. The gameplay of this idle title centers around spins because they activate the slot machine. The machine grants every in-game and action item essential to progress the game, from Coins to attacking and raiding opportunities.

You need spins to keep playing the game, so they are a valuable resource. However, there are multiple ways to earn them, such as farming and purchasing them from the in-app store. This article helps you get Coin Master spins for free by listing all active links and a guide to redeem them.

Get Coin Master free spins on December 29, 2023, by redeeming the links below

All links to get free spins on December 29, 2023 (Image via Moon Active)

Moon Active uploads a couple of links each day on Coin Master’s official social media accounts on X and Facebook. You can earn up to 100 free spins and millions of coins daily by redeeming all the links.

Here are the links that are active on December 29, 2023:

https://Coin-Master.me/zbQNBf - 25 free spins

https://Coin-Master.me/KvDVZL - 10 free spins and millions of coins

https://Coin-Master.me/PUOrkB - 25 free spins

https://Coin-Master.me/rBqlpP - 25 free spins

Coin-Master.me/XfbKss - 25 free spins

The Coin Master links above only remain active for 48 hours, so you should redeem them as soon as possible to claim freebies successfully. Additionally, you can use any particular link only once.

Method to redeem links for free spins

Tap the green collect button and claim free spins (Image via Moon Active)

The redemption process takes only a few minutes to complete, and you will have freebies on your profile in no time. First, ensure that you have access to a stable internet connection and link your Facebook account to the app. Then, follow the steps listed below:

Click any of the links above. This will instantly open the app on your mobile device.

Let the app load, after which it will display a dialog box on the main screen.

It contains a green Collect button with details of freebies associated with each link.

Hit the green Collect button, and all the freebies will be delivered to your in-game profile.

That concludes our Coin Master free spin links for December 29, 2023, and a guide to redeem them.