Coin Master: Active links for free spins (December 28, 2023)

Coin Master players can get spins and coins for free by redeeming Moon Active’s daily links, which are posted on the title’s official social media accounts. The developer uploads them with video or photo puzzles, which are part of an off-game event. The winners receive thousands of spins, coins, and other featured items as rewards.

This article lists all Moon Active links that work on December 28, 2023, as well as the steps to redeem them.

All redeemable links of December 28, 2023, for Coin Master spins

You can get daily redeemable links on the title's official social media accounts (Image via Moon Active)

You can find two to three new Coin Master links every day and redeem them for freebies. However, they are only valid for 48 hours, so redeem them as soon as possible to claim all applicable free in-game items. It’s also worth noting that players can use an active link just once per account.

Here are all the active links you can redeem to get free spins on December 28, 2023:

https://Coin-Master.me/PUOrkB - 25 free spins

https://Coin-Master.me/rBqlpP - 25 free spins

Coin-Master.me/XfbKss - 25 free spins

https://Coin-Master.me/rBqlpP - 10 free spins and millions of coins

https://Coin-Master.me/suUWWm - 25 free spins

Way to redeem links for freebies

Tap the green collect button to get freebies (Image via Moon Active)

Moon Active's daily links are easy to redeem, requiring only a few minutes and clicks. However, you must first ensure your device has an active internet connection and that your Facebook account is linked to the title.

Here’s how you can redeem links for free spins:

Tap one of the links from the list above.

The game will open on your mobile. You will see a dialog box on the main screen with details of the freebies you're supposed to get, as well as a green Collect button.

Hit the green Collect button to claim all the freebies.

That is the end of our Coin Master free spin link guide for December 28, 2023.