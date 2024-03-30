Coin Master: Active free spin links (March 30, 2024)

If you’re a Coin Master player searching for a way to get spins for free, this article will help you out. We have listed the latest set of redeemable links, allowing you to bag over 80 free spins and millions of coins. Additionally, you can accumulate millions of free coins from some links to aid your village-building efforts.

You won’t find any other way in this idle title to obtain spins and coins without breaking a sweat, besides spending your money at the in-app store. Moon Active provides such redeemable links daily.

Below are all Coin Master free spin links active on March 30, 2024.

All links granting free Coin Master spins and coins on March 30, 2024

You can get over 80 free spins by redeeming the daily links. (Image via Moon Active)

An active Coin Master link gives 10 spins with millions of coins or 25 spins upon redemption. You can find them daily on the title’s official Facebook page and every alternate day on X handle. Moon Active holds an off-game online event on the title’s official social media handles and uploads a few video or photo puzzles. You can find the free spin links on each puzzle post.

The social media event is also a source to get free coins and spins. You must participate by providing your solution to the puzzles in the posts’ comment section. Moon Active will select all participants who provide the correct solution for a lucky draw system.

It will decide and announce a few winners through lucky draws who get hundreds of Coin Master free spins and millions of coins as rewards. That said, below are all the links to redeem free coins and spins on March 30, 2024:

https://Coin-Master.me/AMBbDl - 25 free spins

https://Coin-Master.me/CNpyAb - 25 free spins

https://Coin-Master.me/sotrJE - 25 free spins

https://Coin-Master.me/fFrBVg - 10 free spins and millions of coins

https://Coin-Master.me/RVxCqw - 25 free spins

Remember to redeem the above links as soon as possible before they become invalid. They remain active only for 48 hours. Moreover, all links can be redeemed only once per player.

A guide to claiming free rewards from the daily links

Tap the green Collect button to claim all applicable freebies. (Image via Moon Active)

The process of claiming free rewards from the Coin Master daily links is convenient and requires only a few steps. Initiate the redemption process by activating the internet connection on your handheld. Then, click all active links listed above, one after another.

Each link redirects to the app on your mobile device. After loading all assets, a dialog box with reward details and a green Collect button will appear on the screen. Get all applicable freebies to your inventory by tapping the Collect button.