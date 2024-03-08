Coin Master: Active free spin links for March 8, 2024

Coin Master links are daily treats offered by Moon Active, and there are a couple you can redeem for free spins on March 8, 2024. Spins are the central focus of this idle title’s gameplay. They activate the slot machine, which grants all in-game and action items that help you progress. You can get coins, spins, shields, and more in-game items by landing their symbols on the machine.

There are multiple ways to earn spins, but they typically involve grinding in-game or purchasing them from the in-app store. However, redeeming links allow you to earn these crucial in-game items without any hassle.

All Coin Master links granting free spins on March 8, 2024, are mentioned below.

List of all Coin Master free spins links for March 8, 2024

Get over 80 free spins by redeeming the daily links (Image via Moon Active)

Moon Active offers daily Coin Master links on the title's official social media handles each passing day. You can claim over 80 spins and millions of coins for free by redeeming them. Listed below are all free spins links you can redeem on March 8, 2024:

https://Coin-Master.me/TfhuBX - 10 free spins and millions of coins

https://Coin-Master.me/lDhlSI - 25 free spins

Coin-Master.me/qIIVfR - 10 free spins and millions of coins

https://Coin-Master.me/aekGxo - 25 free spins

https://Coin-Master.me/BIKcWl - 25 free spins

Coin-Master.me/GjSuCX - 25 free spins

You must use the links within two days because they expire after that and won’t provide spins. Additionally, you can use any particular link only once to claim freebies.

Apart from the daily links, you can earn Coin Master free spins using the methods below:

Waiting an hour to passively earn a certain amount of spins based on your in-game level.

Landing more shields on the slot machine.

Playing daily in-game events and completing the featured tasks.

Participating in tournaments and achieving a higher rank on the leaderboard.

Completing a village and leveling up.

Inviting your friends and earning them for free.

Claiming them as daily gifts from the in-game friend list.

Requesting them from your team members every eight hours.

Collecting card sets and completing an album.

Method to redeem daily links

Tap the green Collect button to get all freebies on your in-game profile (Image via Moon Active)

Redeeming daily links in Coin Master requires little time and effort. First, ensure your mobile device has access to a stable internet connection. Then, click any link from the above list. This will open the app instantly on your device.

After the app loads all its assets, a dialog box will appear on the main screen. The dialog box will show the reward details and a green Collect button. You can deliver all the applicable freebies to your in-game inventory by clicking the button.