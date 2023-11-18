Coin Master: Active free spin links (November 18, 2023)

Getting free spins in Coin Master is simple and does not require much effort. All you need to do is redeem a few links posted by Moon Active daily on the game’s official Facebook and X handles. The developer uploads these links as a part of a social media raffle, which is a competition that welcomes fans from around the world to participate.

In the contest, you must solve a photo or video puzzle and enter your answer in the comment section. Upon winning, you will get billions of free coins and thousands of free spins.

This article lists all Coin Master links active on November 18, 2023, and the steps to redeem them.

Coin Master links for free spins on November 18, 2023

Here is the list of all active links to get Coin Master free spins on November 18, 2023:

https://Coin-Master.me/RqpvxU - 25 free spins

https://Coin-Master.me/DvhCuO - 25 free spins

Coin-Master.me/YNkwkH - 10 free spins and millions of coins

https://Coin-Master.me/DJvBXo - 25 free spins

https://Coin-Master.me/iyviXq - 15 free spins and millions of coins

Besides links, you can get free spins by inviting friends to play the game, taking part in various in-game events or tournaments, ranking higher, completing tasks, building villages, leveling up, and more.

Alternatively, you can buy spins from the in-app store. To do so, click on the Main Menu icon with three horizontal lines, tap the shop button to enter the store, and make your purchase.

Here are the prices of spins:

$2.07 for 30 spins

$5.26: 90 spins

$12.66: 250 spins

$20.95: 525 spins

$52.40: 1,600 spins

$104.83: 3,600 spins

Steps to redeem daily links

Follow these steps to redeem daily links in this idle title:

Establish an active internet connection on your device.

Download and install the game from digital storefronts.

Create an in-game profile by linking your Facebook account.

Visit the title’s official social media accounts for links, or use the ones from the list above.

Clicking on a link will immediately redirect you to the Coin Master app installed on your device.

Let the game load its resources. You will then see a dialog box on the main screen.

The dialog box contains the details of the rewards associated with the link you tapped and a green Collect button.

Hit the Collect button to claim all applicable freebies and resume your adventure.

That concludes our guide on free spin links for November 18, 2023.