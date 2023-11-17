Coin Master: All free spin links (November 17, 2023)

Spins in Coin Master can be obtained from a variety of sources. For example, you can earn them passively by waiting an hour. Completing the tasks for events and ranking higher in the leaderboard of in-game tournaments also grant spins. You can even land lightning symbols on the virtual slot machine to get them. Spins are crucial resources that activate the apparatus, so you'll need them to obtain other in-game and action items.

Spins can be used to get coins to build villages, shields to protect yours, opportunities to attack or raid friends’ landmarks, and more. Of all the ways to get free spins, redeeming links is the most effortless option. This article contains all Coin Master active free spin links for November 17, 2023, and the steps to redeem them.

Get Coin Master free spins from the links listed below (November 17, 2023)

You can get Coin Master free spins by redeeming daily links (Image via Moon Active)

New Coin Master free spin links are uploaded by Moon Active on the game’s official social media accounts daily. You can redeem up to 100 free spins each passing day, which only requires a few clicks.

However, you must have an active internet connection, the app must be installed on your mobile device, and you'll have to create an in-game profile by linking your Facebook account before redeeming.

Listed below are all the free spins links active on November 17, 2023:

https://Coin-Master.me/DJvBXo - 25 free spins

https://Coin-Master.me/iyviXq - 15 free spins and millions of coins

https://Coin-Master.me/ZLAEap - 25 free spins

https://Coin-Master.me/wEBfpM - 25 free spins

Coin-Master.me/CcSwIQ - 25 free spins

Apart from links, you can also purchase spins from the in-app store using real money. The price starts from $2.07 for 30 spins, $5.26 for 90, $12.66 for 250, $20.95 for 525, $52.40 for 1,600, and $104.83 for 3,600.

Redeem links following the steps below

Get free spins from links by hitting the Collect button (Image via Moon Active)

Here are the steps you must follow after installing the app and creating your profile to redeem the links:

Visit the title’s official social media accounts or click any of the links above.

Each time you click a link, it will open the app on your mobile device.

Let the app load all resources, after which you will see a dialog box containing details of all the rewards offered by the link and a green Collect button.

Tap the button, claim your freebies, and resume your Coin Master journey.

That concludes our free spin links guide for November 17, 2023.