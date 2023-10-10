Coin Master: Active free spin links (October 10, 2023)

Coin Master free spins are daily treats that the developers at Moon Active provide to players. You can get them by redeeming links, which the developers drop on the title's official Facebook and X handles. They offer a sizable amount of spins to get you started for the day. Some also bestow free coins for building your villages and progressing the game.

You can grind for them or buy them from the in-app store using real-world money. However, daily links are the most reliable way to get them quickly and at no cost. This article lists all active Coin Master links for free spins on October 10, 2023.

All active Coin Master free spin links for October 10, 2023

Moon Active provides daily links on the title's Facebook and X handles (Image via Moon Active)

Each daily Coin Master link you use grants either 10 free spins and millions of coins or 25 free spins. Here is the list of every link that provides freebies today:

https://Coin-Master.me/GERAXE - 25 free spins

https://Coin-Master.me/KZeZsd - 10 free spins and millions of coins

https://Coin-Master.me/mkqzfP - 25 free spins

https://Coin-Master.me/WNhfbU - 25 free spins

https://Coin-Master.me/pzsUsp - 25 free spins

Apart from links, you can get Coin Master spins via multiple sources. Some of the best ways are listed below:

Play in-game events and tournaments to win them as rewards.

If you earn more shields than you can hold, they'll turn into spins.

Wait for an hour, and a certain amount of spins replenishes automatically in your inventory according to your in-game level.

Get them as a completion reward for completing each village.

Send an invitation to your friends to play the game together.

Collect them daily as gifts from the in-game friend list.

Join a team and request from your team members.

Alternatively, you can head to the in-app store via the Main Menu and buy them through microtransactions. Here is the price list:

30 Spins: $2.07

90 Spins: $5.22

250 Spins: $ 12.56

525 Spins: $20.95

1,600 Spins: $ 52.40

3,600 Spins: $104.83

Ways to redeem Coin Master links

Tap the green Collect button to claim freebies in Coin Master (Image via Moon Active)

Redeeming links in this idle title requires a few straightforward steps. First, connect your phone to the internet and install the app. Then, follow the steps below:

Click a link from the list above.

This will open the app on your device instantly.

Let the app load all its resources, after which a dialog box appears detailing the rewards associated with the link.

Hit the green Collect button in the box to claim all applicable freebies.

You must use the links above as soon as possible because they expire after two days. It is also important to note that you can only use any particular link once to claim freebies.