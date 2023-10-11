Coin Master: Active free spin links (October 11, 2023)

Coin Master, developed by Moon Active, is a casual adventure title for Android and iOS devices. It features a virtual slot machine that grants every in-game item essential for progression. The apparatus provides attacking or raiding opportunities, coins, spins, shields, and more. However, you must use spins to trigger it and land items' symbols to obtain them.

There are several ways to get spins, including playing events, participating in tournaments, purchasing them from the in-app store, and more. These methods demand effort, time, and money. However, you can also get them for free without breaking a sweat by redeeming daily links. This article lists all Coin Master links providing free spins on October 11, 2023.

List of all active Coin Master free spins links for October 11, 2023

Moon Active offers daily free spin links on the title's official Facebook and X (Image via Moon Active)

Each Coin master link below will grant either 10 free spins with millions of coins or 25 free spins. Here are all active Coin Master free spin links for today:

https://Coin-Master.me/HugFpM - 25 free spins

https://Coin-Master.me/XojcZY - 25 free spins

https://Coin-Master.me/GERAXE - 25 free spins

https://Coin-Master.me/KZeZsd - 10 free spins and millions of coins

The above links are part of an off-game event, which Moon Active holds on the title’s Facebook and X (formerly Twitter) handles. You can participate in them, crack a few simple puzzles, and have a chance to win free spins, coins, and other featured items. Players from around the world are welcome to participate in the contest.

Way to redeem links for Coin Master free spins

Tap the green Collect button to claim freebies (Image via Moon Active)

The process to redeem Coin Master links is straightforward and only requires a few simple steps. But first, you must install the app on your mobile device and connect it to the active internet connection. Then, follow the steps below:

Tap one of the links in the list above.

The link redirects you to the app immediately on your mobile device.

Let the app load all its resources, and it will display a dialog box on your screen.

The dialog box contains details of rewards and a green Collect button.

All applicable freebies appear on your profile after you hit the button.

There are certain things you should consider before redeeming links. First, they expire after two days, so you need to redeem them within this period to get freebies. Also, the developers at Moon Active allow players to use any particular link to claim free spins only once.