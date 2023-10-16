Coin Master: Active free spin links (October 16, 2023)

Spins play a crucial role in Coin Master since they are the lifeblood of this idle title's gameplay. You use spins to trigger the virtual slot machine and get in-game items that help you progress. There are multiple sources to obtain these crucial resources, such as inviting friends, playing daily tournaments and events, earning additional shields, and more, or buying them using real-world money.

However, these aren't the only ways to earn spins. You can also get them for free from daily links without breaking a sweat or spending a dime. This article lists all active Coin Master links that offer free spins on October 16, 2023.

Get freebies using the following Coin Master links (October 16, 2023)

You can get free spins by redeeming daily links that Moon Active provides (Image via Moon Active)

Moon Active offers links each day on the title’s social media accounts, such as Facebook and X. Some links also bestow millions of coins with free spins. Here are all active Coin Master links that provide freebies today:

https://Coin-Master.me/LKSxQv - 25 free spins

https://Coin-Master.me/DTfycl - 25 free spins

https://Coin-Master.me/WLQLbX - 25 free spins

https://Coin-Master.me/JGlcdl - 25 free spins

https://Coin-Master.me/ifWACi - 25 free spins

Apart from links, there area several other ways to earn free spins. Here is the list of all methods:

Invite your friends to play the game together.

Earn extra shields from the slot machine.

Collect spins daily from your in-game friend list.

Play in-game events and earn them as rewards.

Compete in tournaments and rank higher.

You can request spins from team members after you join a team.

Complete a village and upgrade your in-game level.

Complete card sets.

Alternatively, you can use real-world money to buy spins from the in-app store.

How to redeem Coin Master links for free rewards

Tap the green Collect button to claim freebies (Image via Moon Active)

Redeeming links in this idle title takes no effort. First, ensure your mobile device has Coin Master installed on it and is connected to a stable internet connection. Then, search for the links on the title’s social media accounts or use the links above. Clicking on the link should open the app instantly on your device.

After the app loads, it displays a dialog box on your device’s screen detailing the rewards associated with the link. You'll notice a green Collect button at the bottom. Hit the button to successfully claim all the freebies.

You can redeem the above developer offerings only once. Additionally, the links expire after two days, so you should redeem them as soon as possible,