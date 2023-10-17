Coin Master: Active free spin links (October 17, 2023)

Moon Active drops daily links for Coin Master fans, providing free spins upon redemption. The developers release them on the title’s Facebook and X (formerly Twitter) handles. The process to redeem these links is straightforward and only involves a few steps. Spins are the most valuable in-game assets. They help you activate the slot machine and get every in-game item.

There are several in-game ways to farm spins or obtain them from the in-app store. However, daily links are the only method to get them for free without putting in much effort. That said, this article compiles all active Coin Master spins that grant free spins on October 17, 2023.

All Coin Master free spin links for October 17, 2023

Moon Active drops daily links that provide Coin Master free spins (Image via Moon Active)

All daily links you redeem bestow 10 free spins with millions of coins or 25 free spins. Below is the list of all Coin Master links that grant freebies today:

https://Coin-Master.me/OBUNsa- 25 free spins

https://Coin-Master.me/lWbhJv - 10 free spins and millions of coins

https://Coin-Master.me/dBHIhL - 25 free spins

https://Coin-Master.me/LKSxQv - 25 free spins

https://Coin-Master.me/DTfycl - 25 free spins

Apart from daily links, you can earn free spins in many other ways. Below are some of the best methods:

Wait an hour to get them passively.

Earn more shields than you can hold, and they will be converted into spins.

Land lightning bolt symbols on the slot machine.

Play daily in-game events, complete tasks, and earn them as rewards.

Participate in tournaments and achieve a higher rank on the leaderboard.

Send an invitation to your friends to play the game together.

Collect spins daily from your in-game friends.

Request spins from your team members.

Complete constructing villages and upgrade your in-game level.

Collect nine cards and complete a set to earn them as rewards.

Alternatively, you can buy them using real-world money. Below is the pricing in the in-app store:

$2.07 for 30 spins

$5.22 for 90 spins

$12.56 for 250 spins

$20.95 for 525 spins

$52.40 for 1,600 spins

$104.83 for 3,600 spins

How to get free spins from Coin Master links

Tap the green Collect button to claim freebies (Image via Moon Active)

First, install the app on your handheld device and make sure that it has access to a stable internet connection. Then, tap any of the links from the list above. The link should redirect you to the app on your mobile device. After the app loads all its resources, it will display a dialog box with details of the rewards associated with the link. You will also notice a green Collect button at the bottom of the window. Tap on it, claim your freebies, and continue your journey of building and exploring villages.

The Coin Master links above will expire after 48 hours, so you must use them as soon as possible. Additionally, you can redeem any particular link only once.