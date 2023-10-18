Coin Master: Active free spin links (October 18, 2023)

Coin Master spins are not hard to obtain, but you can quickly run out of them. They are the lifeblood of this idle title, and help you get in-game items from the virtual slot machine. Activating the apparatus requires spins, and it grants the resources whose symbol you land on. You can farm for spins in multiple ways or purchase them from the in-app store with real-world money.

However, there are other ways to obtain spins. For instance, you can get them without breaking a sweat or spending a dime by using daily free spin links. Moon Active drops these links on their social media handles, and you can redeem them easily. This article provides all working Coin Master links for October 18, 2023.

Coin Master free spin links to get freebies on October 18, 2023

Get free spins by redeeming daily links (Image via Moon Active)

Each link you redeem bestows either 10 free spins with millions of coins or 25 free spins. You can find the links each day on the title’s official Facebook and X (formerly Twitter) handles. Here are all the working free spin links for today:

https://Coin-Master.me/XkZhJf - 25 free spins

https://Coin-Master.me/XkZhJf - 25 free spins

https://Coin-Master.me/OBUNsa- 25 free spins

https://Coin-Master.me/lWbhJv - 10 free spins and millions of coins

https://Coin-Master.me/dBHIhL - 25 free spins

You don’t have to depend on links to get free spins. There are multiple ways to obtain spins, and some of the best are listed below:

Finishing villages and leveling up provides you with various rewards, including spins.

Complete a card set to earn them as completion rewards.

Get additional shields from the virtual slot machine.

Wait an hour, and spins replenish automatically according to your in-game level.

Hit three lightning symbols on the apparatus to get them.

Clear tasks in daily in-game events and earn them as rewards.

Invite your friends to play the title together, and each grant spins.

Join a team, and you can request them from your team members.

Collect daily spins from your in-game friend list.

Way to redeem Coin Master links for freebies

Tap the green Collect button and claim your Coin Master free spins (Image via Moon Active)

The steps to redeem Coin Master daily links are straightforward. Prepare for the process by connecting your mobile device to the internet and installing the app. Then, follow the steps below:

Search for the links on the title's social media accounts or tap on a link from the list above.

The link should open the app instantly on your handheld.

It will display a dialog box with details of rewards and a green Collect button at the bottom.

Hit the button, claim your freebies, and continue building your villages.

It’s important to note that the links expire after 48 hours, so you should use them immediately to avoid missing out on an opportunity to get freebies. Additionally, you can use any particular link only once.