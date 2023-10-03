Coin Master: Active free spin links (October 3, 2023)

Coin Master’s gameplay revolves around building and raiding villages. However, coins are needed for most of the actions you can perform in the title. This currency is obtainable from a virtual slot machine that provides an array of items that help with progression. However, the device needs spins to activate. You can either grind for spins or purchase them from the in-app store.

Alternatively, you can acquire spins for free by redeeming links that Moon Active drops daily. This article lists every redeemable link that grants free spins on October 3, 2023.

All Coin Master free spin links for October 3, 2023

Moon Active regularly drops Coin Master links that bestow free spins on the game's official X and Facebook accounts. Redeeming each link grants free spins and millions of coins.

Use the below-listed links to get freebies on October 3, 2023:

https://Coin-Master.me/oBCZex - 25 free spins

https://Coin-Master.me/fHieAt - 10 free spins and millions of coins

https://Coin-Master.me/bFDdiG - 25 free spins

https://Coin-Master.me/PnlCQq - 25 free spins

Besides links, free spins are obtainable via multiple methods, including inviting friends, participating in events and tournaments, and more.

If you prefer purchasing spins with real-world money, head to the in-app store and buy them. Here is the price list:

30 Spins: $2.07 USD

90 Spins: $5.22 USD

250 Spins: $ 12.56 USD

525 Spins: $20.95 USD

1,600 Spins: $ 52.40 USD

3,600 Spins: $104.83 USD

How to redeem Coin Master links

Tap the green Collect button to get freebies (Image via Moon Active)

The link redemption process is simple and involves a few steps, which are listed below:

Connect your Android or IOS device to an active internet connection and install the game.

Head to the title's official social media accounts or click on one of the links above.

Clicking on each link will redirect you to the title.

Wait for the app to load. It will display a dialog box detailing the freebies associated with the link and a green Collect button.

Hit the button, and all freebies will appear on your in-game profile.

You must use the links in this article immediately because they are only valid for two days. Moreover, you can only use a particular link once to claim free rewards.