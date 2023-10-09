Coin Master: Active free spin links (October 9, 2023)

Moon Active developed Coin Master and released it for mobile devices in 2015. It is one of the most-played mobile games, with over 100 million downloads worldwide. This casual game features gambling mechanics with a virtual slot machine in its adventure-themed gameplay. You have over 400 villages to build and explore using in-game currency, coins.

Its gameplay centers around using spins to get every in-game item from the apparatus, including shields, coins, and more. Spins are obtainable via multiple methods that require grinding or via purchase from the in-app store. Moreover, you can also redeem daily links that Moon Active regularly gives out. This article lists all active Coin Master links for October 9, 2023.

All active Coin Master links for free spins on October 9, 2023

A simple picture puzzle featured in social media raffles. (Image via Moon Active)

Moon Active releases daily Coin Master links via the title’s official social media handles like Facebook and X (formerly Twitter). Each one you redeem grants 10 free spins with millions of coins or 25 free spins.

Below are all links that offer freebies upon redemption on October 9, 2023:

https://Coin-Master.me/mkqzfP - 25 free spins

https://Coin-Master.me/WNhfbU - 25 free spins

https://Coin-Master.me/pzsUsp - 25 free spins

https://Coin-Master.me/NfapxW - 25 free spins

https://Coin-Master.me/faiGKp - 10 free spins and millions of coins

Moon Active holds daily in-game events and tournaments that reward free spins, coins, and other featured items. It also hosts an off-game event called social media raffles on Coin Master's social media accounts. This is a competition that welcomes global fans to participate. The contest offers a few simple puzzles in a video or photo format.

To enter, you must crack the puzzle and type out your answer in each post’s comment section. Then, Moon Active uses a lucky draw system to declare winners out of those who give the correct answer. Each winner gets free coins in the billions and spins in thousands on their profile. It is the best source to get tons of freebies at once.

Additionally, there are other various sources to get spins in this idle title. They include inviting your friends, collecting them daily as a gift from your in-game friend list, and more.

How to redeem Coin Master links for freebies

Tap the green Collect button and claim your freebies. (Image via Moon Active)

The redemption process consists of a few straightforward steps that require little effort. First, ensure you’ve installed the app on your handheld and connected to an active internet. Then, follow these simple steps:

Click the links from the above list consecutively.

Each you interact with opens the app instantly on your mobile device.

Wait for the app to load its resources, after which a dialog box appears.

The box contains details of rewards associated with each link and a green Collect button.

Tap the button, and all applicable freebies will appear on your profile.

You must use all the above developer offerings immediately because they expire after two days and do not provide freebies afterwards. Additionally, Moon Active allows redeeming any particular link only once per Coin Master account.