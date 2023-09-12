Coin Master: Active free spin links (September 12, 2023)

Coin Master free spins can be obtained using the links that Moon Active regularly drops online. Spins are essential for progression in the game. You can use them to activate the slot machine and acquire various items that can help you in your in-game journey. The device provides not only coins but also a variety of action items.

You can use different methods to earn spins, but the quickest way is to redeem Moon Active's daily links. This method costs you no money, little time, and minimal effort.

This article lists all active Coin Master links for free spins as of September 12, 2023.

All active Coin Master links to get free spins

Redeem links to get free spins in the game (Image via Moon Active)

Use the following Coin Master links to get free spins in the game on September 12, 2023:

https://Coin-Master.me/WQYtMe -

https://Coin-Master.me/ubDImM -

https://Coin-Master.me/jEYcHR - 25 free spins

https://Coin-Master.me/JqNMaA - 25 free spins

To find Moon Active's daily links, you can follow the title’s official Facebook and X (formerly Twitter) handles. The links are part of a daily off-game social media event hosted by the developer.

In this event, Moon Active posts video or photo puzzles based on the game. The company includes one free spin link on each post.

Steps to redeem Coin Master free spin links

Tap the green Collect button to claim freebies (Image via Moon Active)

Before you start redeeming the links, install the game on your mobile device, which should have an active internet connection.

Then, choose a link from the above list and tap on it. Each link you click opens the title on your device. After the game loads all its resources, you will see a dialog box on the screen. Tap the green Collect button to claim your freebies.

There are two things you need to keep in mind while redeeming the links. Firstly, you can only redeem a link once per account. Secondly, these links expire after two days, so use them to get free spins as early as possible.