Coin Master: Active free spin links (September 14, 2023)

The process of obtaining Coin Master free spins is easy. Spins help you activate a slot machine that provides a variety of necessary items for progression in the game. Moon Active releases links every day, and you can redeem them to get spins for free. This is the quickest and most convenient way to get them, as it does not require you to finish any tasks.

This article lists all Coin Master links that you can redeem to get free spins on September 14, 2023.

All Coin Master links to get free spins

Redeem links to get free spins (Image via Moon Active)

The Coin Master links that provide free spins on September 14, 2023, are as follows:

Moon Active releases links on the game’s official Facebook and X (formerly Twitter) handles. The developer hosts an event on these platforms, where players must solve a couple of puzzles presented in a video or photo format. You can participate by entering your answer in each post’s comment section.

Moon Active groups together all the participants who give the correct answer. It then uses a lucky draw system to choose a few winners. Although you have a slim chance of winning, this is the only event that provides thousands of free spins as a reward.

You can also check out daily in-game events that offer free spins as rewards. In addition, you can participate in daily tournaments that provide various rewards according to the rank you obtain.

Method to redeem Coin Master link

Tap the green Collect button and redeem free spins (Image via Moon Active)

These simple steps should help you redeem Coin Master links easily:

Connect your phone to the internet and install the game on it.

Then, search for links or click any one from the above list. This will open the title instantly on your device.

A dialog box will detail the rewards associated with each link you click.

Tap the green Collect button in the box to add all the freebies to your profile.

Each link is redeemable only once per account. Moreover, all links expire after two days, so try to use them immediately.